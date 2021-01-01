Farewell to 2020: The views that mattered
We bring to you a collection of guest columns written by industry leaders for exchange4media in 2020
exchange4media is no doubt the most trusted platform for all media and advertising news. And this by validated by industry leaders from across domain who choose our platform to share their thoughts and views on all developments in the sector through their guest columns.
So as we enter the new year, we look back and bring to you a collection of all guest columns written by industry leaders for exchange4media.
Adversity teaches us to concentrate on short-term goals: Ashish Bhasin
Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/adversity-teaches-us-to-concentrate-on-short-term-goals-ashish-bhasin-103594.html
‘Lost my longest lasting professional friend’
Sam Balsara, Chairman and Managing Director, Madison World
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/lost-my-longest-lasting-professional-friend-103755.html
By FY2023, digital is poised to be the second biggest segment after TV
Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/by-fy2023-digital-is-poised-to-be-the-second-biggest-segment-after-tv-avinash-pandey-101910.html
The reality check on 2020
Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO Madison Media & OOH at Madison World
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-reality-check-on-2020-109914.html
WFH 5.0 – Institutionalising The New Normal
Tarun Rai, Chairman & Group CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/wfh-50-institutionalising-the-new-normal-106314.html
Unforeseen, Unprecedented, Unparalleled Opportunities
Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/unforeseen-unprecedented-unparalleled-opportunities-109597.html
'2020 is the year of consolidation and 2021 the year of expansion'
Deven Dharamdasani, CEO of SVG Media
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/content-rings-in-revenue-in-times-of-minimal-attention-spans-displaced-loyalties-109490.html
'2021 will be the year of continued digital transformation and engagement’
Gopa Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Isobar India
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/2021-will-be-the-year-of-continued-digital-transformation-and-engagement-109612.html
Going digital is vital not only for recovery but also for future growth
Rubeena Singh, the CEO, iProspect India
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/going-digital-is-vital-not-only-for-recovery-but-also-for-future-growth-109563.html
M&E Platforms: Looking beyond traditional sources of monetization
Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/me-platforms-looking-beyond-traditional-sources-of-monetization-105462.html
Radio has always been there for its audience & the pandemic is no exception
LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/radio-has-always-been-there-for-its-audience-the-pandemic-is-no-exception-105438.html
5G & its infinite possibilities
Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, GroupM India; Head of Voice, WPP India
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/5g-its-infinite-possibilities-109472.html
The Amusing Business of the TRPs
Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Group
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/the-amusing-business-of-the-trps-108283.html
‘The bigger loss is to us as a society’
Pawan Sarda, Group CMO, Future Group
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/the-bigger-loss-is-to-us-as-a-society-108253.html
The next Uber & new waves of business after recession
Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/the-next-uber-new-waves-of-business-after-recession-107276.html
How being together, inclusive & united will make a big difference to our COVID fight
Sundeep Chugh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - Benetton India Pvt Ltd
https://www.exchange4media.com/coronavirus-news/how-being-together-inclusive-united-will-make-a-big-difference-to-our-covid-fight-107239.html
New times, new paradigms in marketing experience at SAIL
Sumita Dutta, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs), SAIL
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/new-times-new-paradigms-in-marketing-experience-at-sail-sumita-dutta-107019.html
TV Monitor July 2020: GECs comeback; movies, news fade away
Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/tv-monitor-july-2020-gecs-comeback-movies-news-fade-away-106685.html
The business of marketing in the 'New Normal'
Sanjay Gupta, Marketing Director, India SA & APAC Rides Brand Marketing, Uber
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-business-of-marketing-in-the-new-normal-106550.html
Understanding & delivering value to consumers, while marketers walk on a tightrope
Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/understanding-delivering-value-to-consumers-while-marketers-walk-on-a-tightrope-106348.html
Can women have it all? Why shouldn’t they?
Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/can-women-have-it-all-why-shouldnt-they-106284.html
Towards a safer social media experience
Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director of MissMalini
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/towards-a-safer-social-media-experience-106190.html
Witnessing the rise of the independent (middle) class in India
Dheeraj Sinha, MD, India & Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, S Asia
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/witnessing-the-rise-of-the-independent-middle-class-in-india-105501.html
'It’s time to boldly go where few businesses have gone before'
Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital Solutions
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/its-time-to-boldly-go-where-few-businesses-have-gone-before-105291.html
Creating real business solutions for brands in the COVID-19 era: Mohit Joshi
Mohit Joshi, MD - India, Havas Media Group
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/creating-real-business-solutions-for-brands-in-the-covid-19-era-mohit-joshi-104892.html
Building your brand in the times of COVID-19
Neha Markanda - Head of Business Marketing - Facebook India
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/building-your-brand-in-the-times-of-covid-19-104865.html
How the agency team and leadership ensure that it's business as usual
Amin Lakhani, COO, Mindshare South Asia
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/how-the-agency-team-and-leadership-ensure-that-its-business-as-usual-amin-lakhani-104755.html
Do brands need a new language to communicate post-COVID-19?: Neha Dk, Pizza Hut
Neha Dk, Marketing Director, Pizza Hut India
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/do-brands-need-a-new-language-to-communicate-post-covid-19-neha-dk-pizza-hut-104506.html
Authentic communication & brand safety will be more necessary than ever post-pandemic
Manasi Narasimhan, VP and Head Marketing & Communications South Asia, Mastercard
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/authentic-communication-brand-safety-will-be-more-necessary-than-ever-post-pandemic-104405.html
Adapting to the new normal: Abhishek Joshi, MX Player
Abhishek Joshi, Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships, MX Player
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/adapting-to-the-new-normal-abhishek-joshi-mx-player-104186.html
The comeback is always stronger than the setback: Pawan Jailkhani, 9X Media
Pawan Jailkhani, the CRO of 9X Media
https://www.exchange4media.com/coronavirus-news/the-comeback-is-always-stronger-than-the-setback-pawan-jailkhani-9x-media-103906.html
Confinement at home has families turning to their trusted TV set: Prathyusha Agarwal
Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer of ZEEL
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/audiences-trust-in-tv-is-paving-way-for-mass-outreach-prathyusha-agarwal-103561.html
It’s heartening to see smarter women making their presence felt at a young age: Megha Tata
Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/its-heartening-to-see-smarter-women-making-their-presence-felt-at-a-young-age-megha-tata-103475.html
