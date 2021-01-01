Farewell to 2020: The views that mattered

We bring to you a collection of guest columns written by industry leaders for exchange4media in 2020

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 1, 2021 9:24 AM
GC

exchange4media is no doubt the most trusted platform for all media and advertising news. And this by validated by industry leaders from across domain who choose our platform to share their thoughts and views on all developments in the sector through their guest columns.  

So as we enter the new year, we look back and bring to you a collection of all guest columns written by industry leaders for exchange4media.

Adversity teaches us to concentrate on short-term goals: Ashish Bhasin

Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network

 

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/adversity-teaches-us-to-concentrate-on-short-term-goals-ashish-bhasin-103594.html

 

‘Lost my longest lasting professional friend’

Sam Balsara, Chairman and Managing Director, Madison World

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/lost-my-longest-lasting-professional-friend-103755.html

By FY2023, digital is poised to be the second biggest segment after TV
Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network 
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/by-fy2023-digital-is-poised-to-be-the-second-biggest-segment-after-tv-avinash-pandey-101910.html

The reality check on 2020
Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO Madison Media & OOH at Madison World
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-reality-check-on-2020-109914.html

 

WFH 5.0 – Institutionalising The New Normal

Tarun Rai, Chairman & Group CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia

 https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/wfh-50-institutionalising-the-new-normal-106314.html

 

Unforeseen, Unprecedented, Unparalleled Opportunities
Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/unforeseen-unprecedented-unparalleled-opportunities-109597.html

 

'2020 is the year of consolidation and 2021 the year of expansion'
Deven Dharamdasani, CEO of SVG Media

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/content-rings-in-revenue-in-times-of-minimal-attention-spans-displaced-loyalties-109490.html

'2021 will be the year of continued digital transformation and engagement’

Gopa Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Isobar India

 https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/2021-will-be-the-year-of-continued-digital-transformation-and-engagement-109612.html

Going digital is vital not only for recovery but also for future growth

Rubeena Singh, the CEO, iProspect India

 https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/going-digital-is-vital-not-only-for-recovery-but-also-for-future-growth-109563.html

 

M&E Platforms: Looking beyond traditional sources of monetization

Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/me-platforms-looking-beyond-traditional-sources-of-monetization-105462.html

 

Radio has always been there for its audience & the pandemic is no exception 

LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/radio-has-always-been-there-for-its-audience-the-pandemic-is-no-exception-105438.html

 

5G & its infinite possibilities

Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, GroupM India; Head of Voice, WPP India

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/5g-its-infinite-possibilities-109472.html

 

 The Amusing Business of the TRPs

Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Group

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/the-amusing-business-of-the-trps-108283.html

 

 ‘The bigger loss is to us as a society’

Pawan Sarda, Group CMO, Future Group

 https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/the-bigger-loss-is-to-us-as-a-society-108253.html

The next Uber & new waves of business after recession

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/the-next-uber-new-waves-of-business-after-recession-107276.html


How being together, inclusive & united will make a big difference to our COVID fight

Sundeep Chugh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - Benetton India Pvt Ltd

 https://www.exchange4media.com/coronavirus-news/how-being-together-inclusive-united-will-make-a-big-difference-to-our-covid-fight-107239.html

 

New times, new paradigms in marketing experience at SAIL

Sumita Dutta, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs), SAIL

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/new-times-new-paradigms-in-marketing-experience-at-sail-sumita-dutta-107019.html

 

TV Monitor July 2020: GECs comeback; movies, news fade away

Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/tv-monitor-july-2020-gecs-comeback-movies-news-fade-away-106685.html

 

The business of marketing in the 'New Normal'

Sanjay Gupta, Marketing Director, India SA & APAC Rides Brand Marketing, Uber

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-business-of-marketing-in-the-new-normal-106550.html

 

Understanding & delivering value to consumers, while marketers walk on a tightrope

Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/understanding-delivering-value-to-consumers-while-marketers-walk-on-a-tightrope-106348.html

 

Can women have it all? Why shouldn’t they?

Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/can-women-have-it-all-why-shouldnt-they-106284.html

 

Towards a safer social media experience

Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director of MissMalini

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/towards-a-safer-social-media-experience-106190.html

 

Witnessing the rise of the independent (middle) class in India

Dheeraj Sinha, MD, India & Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, S Asia

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/witnessing-the-rise-of-the-independent-middle-class-in-india-105501.html

 

'It’s time to boldly go where few businesses have gone before'

Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital Solutions

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/its-time-to-boldly-go-where-few-businesses-have-gone-before-105291.html

 

Creating real business solutions for brands in the COVID-19 era: Mohit Joshi

Mohit Joshi, MD - India, Havas Media Group

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/creating-real-business-solutions-for-brands-in-the-covid-19-era-mohit-joshi-104892.html

 

Building your brand in the times of COVID-19

Neha Markanda - Head of Business Marketing - Facebook India

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/building-your-brand-in-the-times-of-covid-19-104865.html

 

How the agency team and leadership ensure that it's business as usual

Amin Lakhani, COO, Mindshare South Asia

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/how-the-agency-team-and-leadership-ensure-that-its-business-as-usual-amin-lakhani-104755.html

Do brands need a new language to communicate post-COVID-19?: Neha Dk, Pizza Hut

Neha Dk, Marketing Director, Pizza Hut India

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/do-brands-need-a-new-language-to-communicate-post-covid-19-neha-dk-pizza-hut-104506.html

           

Authentic communication & brand safety will be more necessary than ever post-pandemic

Manasi Narasimhan, VP and Head Marketing & Communications South Asia, Mastercard

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/authentic-communication-brand-safety-will-be-more-necessary-than-ever-post-pandemic-104405.html

 

Adapting to the new normal: Abhishek Joshi, MX Player

Abhishek Joshi, Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships, MX Player

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/adapting-to-the-new-normal-abhishek-joshi-mx-player-104186.html

The comeback is always stronger than the setback: Pawan Jailkhani, 9X Media

Pawan Jailkhani, the CRO of 9X Media

https://www.exchange4media.com/coronavirus-news/the-comeback-is-always-stronger-than-the-setback-pawan-jailkhani-9x-media-103906.html

 

Confinement at home has families turning to their trusted TV set: Prathyusha Agarwal

Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer of ZEEL

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/audiences-trust-in-tv-is-paving-way-for-mass-outreach-prathyusha-agarwal-103561.html

It’s heartening to see smarter women making their presence felt at a young age: Megha Tata
Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/its-heartening-to-see-smarter-women-making-their-presence-felt-at-a-young-age-megha-tata-103475.html

 

 

