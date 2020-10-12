TRP or eyeballs as a layman would call it. What is such a big fuss if a channel is going all out to claim higher TRP and prove itself as No. 1 channel for advertisers.

Of course, when a media planner does the planning, higher TRP channel could make the cut. All this sounds fine, may be an advertiser will lose money and beyond that what.

That’s the big question? When a channel fakes TRP, it’s not advertiser who loses money alone. The bigger loss is to “us” as a society.

TRP has become an obsession with channels. They are going all out to get it…cross all boundaries of humanity…(yes, I am choosing the right word).

Today the line between truth and fake news has been blurred. We are becoming a part of propaganda. Someone is deciding “truth” on behalf of us. They are not letting us “decode”.

The Right to Information is our fundamental constitutional right. Someone is playing with it and we need to protect it.

Therefore I have an appeal to all advertisers. Please don’t fall prey to numbers alone. You can get your numbers in many ways…today there are multiple ways of getting eyeballs.

My appeal is to stand up for the right, stand up for what you would like your family and kids to consume. If you feel, you don’t want your kids to consume certain content, don’t make your brands be a part of that world. We need to bring back humanity. It cannot be calculated in a calculator.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com.