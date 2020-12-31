Farewell to 2020: Most watched entries and exits of the year

Despite it being a tough year, 2020 had its share of big people movements. Looking back, we bring to you all major industry appointments & resignations that made news

As 2020 draws to a close, we look back at the year and bring to you all the major people movements of the year.

Television

Uday Shankar to step down as President, Walt Disney Company (APAC), Star & Disney India

Sudhanshu Vats resigns from Viacom18 as MD, Rahul Joshi to take over

Gautam Thakar steps down as President & CEO of Star Sports-The Walt Disney Company

PD Vaghela appointed as new TRAI chairman

India Today Group appoints Rahul Kumar Shaw as CEO of television & radio business

Digital

Tarun Katial resigns as CEO of ZEE5

Akash Banerji quits Voot

Advertising

Sonal Dabral bids farewell to Ogilvy

Lowe Lintas CEO Raj Gupta hangs up his boots

Amjad Ali moves on from Mullen Lintas

Srija Chatterjee moves on from Publicis Worldwide India

Ajay Gahlaut moves on from Publicis Worldwide, India as CCO & MD

OOH

Charanjeet Singh Arora resigns as CEO of GroupM’s Kinetic India

Rachna Lokhande steps down as Kinetic India CEO

Jayesh Yagnik promoted as CEO of MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions

PR & Corp Comm

Viacom18's Sonia Huria to join Amazon Prime Video as Head of Communications for India

Kritika Saxena to join TCS as Head, Corporate Communications and Public Policy-India

Bharti Airtel onboards Neeraj Jha as Head - Corporate Comm & Corporate Affairs

British Petroleum India appoints Mitali Sarkar as Director Communications

Rachana Panda to head Communications for Bayer, South Asia

