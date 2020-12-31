Farewell to 2020: Most watched entries and exits of the year
Despite it being a tough year, 2020 had its share of big people movements. Looking back, we bring to you all major industry appointments & resignations that made news
Television
Uday Shankar to step down as President, Walt Disney Company (APAC), Star & Disney India
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/uday-shankar-to-quit-as-president-walt-disney-company-apac-star-disney-india-108168.html
Sudhanshu Vats resigns from Viacom18 as MD, Rahul Joshi to take over
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/sudhanshu-vats-resigns-from-viacom18-as-group-ceo-md-103972.html
Gautam Thakar steps down as President & CEO of Star Sports-The Walt Disney Company
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/gautam-thakar-steps-down-as-president-ceo-of-star-sports-108274.html
PD Vaghela appointed as new TRAI chairman
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/dr-pd-vaghela-appointed-as-new-trai-chairman-107953.html
India Today Group appoints Rahul Kumar Shaw as CEO of television & radio business
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/india-today-group-appoints-rahul-kumar-shaw-as-ceo-of-television-radio-business-108902.html
Digital
Tarun Katial resigns as CEO of ZEE5
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/tarun-katial-resigns-as-ceo-of-zee5-109105.html#:~:text=An%20MBA%20and%20a%20Kellogg's,Sony%20Entertainment%20as%20Business%20Head.
Akash Banerji quits Voot
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/akash-banerji-quits-voot-107175.html
Advertising
Sonal Dabral bids farewell to Ogilvy
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/sonal-dabral-bids-farewell-to-ogilvy-102441.html
Lowe Lintas CEO Raj Gupta hangs up his boots
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/lowe-lintas-ceo-raj-gupta-hangs-up-his-boots-104769.html
Amjad Ali moves on from Mullen Lintas
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/amjad-ali-moves-on-from-mullen-lintas-109385.html
Srija Chatterjee moves on from Publicis Worldwide India
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/srija-chatterjee-quits-publicis-worldwide-india-107325.html
Ajay Gahlaut moves on from Publicis Worldwide, India as CCO & MD
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/ajay-gahlaut-moves-on-from-publicis-worldwide-india-as-cco-md-105924.html
OOH
Charanjeet Singh Arora resigns as CEO of GroupM’s Kinetic India
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/charanjeet-singh-arora-resigns-as-ceo-of-groupms-kinetic-india-107794.html
Rachna Lokhande steps down as Kinetic India CEO
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/ajay-mehta-to-take-over-as-ceo-of-kinetic-india-as-rachna-lokhande-steps-down-105209.html
Jayesh Yagnik promoted as CEO of MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/jayesh-yagnik-promoted-as-ceo-of-moms-outdoor-media-solutions-102295.html
PR & Corp Comm
Viacom18's Sonia Huria to join Amazon Prime Video as Head of Communications for India
https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/viacom18s-sonia-huria-to-join-amazon-prime-video-as-head-of-communications-for-india-107190.html
Kritika Saxena to join TCS as Head, Corporate Communications and Public Policy-India
https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/kritika-saxena-to-join-tcs-as-head-corporate-communications-and-public-policy-india-109387.html
Bharti Airtel onboards Neeraj Jha as Head - Corporate Comm & Corporate Affairs
https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/bharti-airtel-onboards-neeraj-jha-as-head-corporate-comm-corporate-affairs-109509.html
British Petroleum India appoints Mitali Sarkar as Director Communications
https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/british-petroleum-india-appoints-mitali-sarkar-as-director-communications-102590.html
Rachana Panda to head Communications for Bayer, South Asia
Rachana Panda to head Communications for Bayer, South Asia
