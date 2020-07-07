Ajay Gahlaut moves on from Publicis Worldwide, India as CCO & MD

Ajay Gahlaut, CCO and MD of Publicis Worldwide, India (PWW) has decided to move on from the agency and pursue his passion on a personal front. He will be with the agency until mid-August and will ensure a steady handover to all concerned teams and clients.

The agency has also announced the elevation of Vikash Chemjong and Basabjit ‘Tito’ Mazumdar to the role of Joint National Creative Directors. The duo would take on the role of managing the creative mandate for all brands under PWW including Publicis Capital, Publicis Ambience, Publicis Beehive, Publicis Health, Publicis Emil and Publicis Business and will report to Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis Worldwide, India.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia says, “Working with Ajay has been a great experience even though our overlap has been only six months! He has built a great team here and we thank him for all his contributions. Am sure he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do next and our best wishes are with him.”

Vikash and Tito had joined Publicis Capital over a year ago as National Creative Directors. Over the past one year, they have been instrumental in shaping the creative universe of some key brands under Publicis Capital including Beam Suntory, GUS, GPI, Nestle, Goodricke, Emami to name a few. Prior to joining Publicis, they both were Group Creative Directors at Ogilvy India and have over four decades of creative experience between them.

Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis Worldwide India said, “Ajay has been a great friend and a fantastic creative leader to have around. Over his 18-month long stint, he has helped build and nurture the creative process and output for a number of brands at the agency. I wish him a great ride in his future endeavours.”

On the new roles for Vikash and Tito, Srija added, “We are fortunate to be running on a Groupe philosophy that thrives on the model of collaboration and ensure that we breed and train talent of great calibre. To that end, both Vikash and Tito come with over 40+ years of combined work experience and have been successfully leading the Publicis Capital business for the last one year, partnering some of our clients in delivering some great work. I look forward to them playing a key role in raising the creative bar.”

Ajay Gahlaut said, “For me it has been a wonderful year and a half at Publicis. I have made many friends, built a powerhouse creative team and done some nice work. The only reason for moving on is a desire to try new things. This is an extremely exciting time for all kinds of creative content in the country. I have a couple of interesting options I can explore. And while I will never say never to advertising, I thought it was a good time to attempt some things I hadn’t tried before.”

Ajay remarked that it was extremely satisfying to see Vikash and Tito elevated as creative heads. “I have always believed in promoting from within and I’m sure that the duo will rise to the occasion. Ranadeep Dasgupta, meanwhile, will look after the New Delhi office and I’m certain that he too will shine in his new role.”

Vikash and Titoaffirmed, “It’s a great honour for the both of us. This is a new role but we will deal with it in much the same way as we have dealt with all our briefs. Just roll up our sleeves, order some excellent food and keep at it until we are satisfied. Both with the food and with the ideas! Because we have realised over the years, that if we are happy and convinced about our ideas, more often than not, so are our clients!”

Ajay has been a part of noteworthy campaigns such as EmamiNavratna - ‘Raahat Raja featuring Salman Khan’, HDFC MF – ‘Baat Bane Kishton Mein’ and Skoda Auto – ‘Peace of Mind’ among others.