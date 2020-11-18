Tarun Katial resigns as CEO of ZEE5

Amit Goenka as the President - Digital Businesses & Platforms will continue to lead ZEE5, along with other digital platforms, said the company

Tarun Katial has stepped down as CEO of ZEE5 India.

“We wish to confirm that Tarun Katial has tendered his resignation, as CEO, ZEE5 India. We thank him for his valuable contribution towards the growth of ZEE5. Under his able leadership, in a very short span of time, ZEE5 has emerged as India’s largest ConTech brand, delivering seamless, superlative content across different consumer touch-points, backed with cutting edge technology. His rich experience and expertise have been invaluable in building a robust digital platform. We wish Tarun the best in all his future endeavours.



In line with our recently announced strategic restructuring of the organisation, Amit Goenka as the President - Digital Businesses & Platforms will continue to lead team ZEE5, along with other digital platforms.” said the company spokesperson.

Katial had joined ZEE5 in November 2016. Under his leadership, in just over two years since its inception, the platform already hosts 100+ Originals across genres and languages and has seen 100 mn+ downloads (Google Play Store).

An MBA and a Kellogg’s student in digital transformation, Katial began his career with Saatchi, Enterprise Nexus Lowe and Ogilvy & Mather. He moved to Star Network and became Head of Channels across the network in India before moving to Sony Entertainment as Business Head. Prior to joining ZEE5, Tarun was the Founder CEO at BIG FM.

