Amjad Ali moves on from Mullen Lintas

Ali, the founding member and President of the agency's Delhi office, steps down after 25 years with Lintas

Founding member of Mullen Lintas and the President of its Delhi office has reportedly stepped down. Ali has been associated with the agency since 2015, the year of its agency's conception.

Commenting on the development, Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “Amjad, an utter and total believer in Lintas, unbelievably leaves us! We had memorable times together. Among Amjad’s extraordinary traits is an ability to project Lintas and especially its creative talent in the best, front-foot forward way. His reputation and ours as a consequence has always been impeccable and I dare say ‘upper class’ in the best, most professional way possible. He’s had a fantastic run with us and for me personally Amjad was always at the striker end taking the bouncers and tiring the bowlers out and letting me take the strike when ball was ready to be struck”!

Speaking about his exit, Amjad Ali, President, Mullen Lintas said: "It’s difficult to leave Lintas. It’s an institution, it has a terrific value system. After I finished my Mathematics from one university, I moved into Lintas as another one. It’s like my Alma Mater. So, it’s been a difficult decision all along. But I felt that if there was any correct time to leave, it was this. This is the time to take a new step, yet again, and reset. Hence this decision”.

Ali has been with Lintas since 1995 as an account executive, rising through ranks to become the President.

In his time at Lintas, he has handled clients like Maruti, Micromax, Vivo, Huawei, Oppo, Gionee and LG. He was instrumental in taking the company from strength to strength, building strong business relationships and crafting many award-winning campaigns.