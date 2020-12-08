Bharti Airtel onboards Neeraj Jha as Head - Corporate Comm & Corporate Affairs

Neeraj Jha has been onboarded as Head, Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs at Bharti Airtel. He is all set to join Airtel on January 18, 2021.

Jha will be based out of Gurgaon and will report directly to Gopal Vittal, CEO, Bharti Airtel India and South Asia.

Jha makes a move after a 14-year-long stint at HDFC bank as Head Corporate Communications. He was responsible for advising the senior leadership team on matters pertaining to Media, corporate communication, reputation and brand image along with handling communications strategy and approach for the bank.

During the course of his professional journey, spanning more than two decades, Jha has worked across industries. He started as a reporter with the Times Group and worked in the media industry for more than 8 years before taking the corporate communications route with Reliance Communications Ltd. He has worked with publications like Times Group, The Asian Age, and The Financial Express.