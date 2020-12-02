Saxena makes a move from CNBC-TV18 where she has been working as Chief of Bureau- Mumbai, South India and an anchor

Kritika Saxena to join TCS as Head Corporate Communications and Public Policy, India, next week, according to reliable sources. As part of the leadership team of TCS, she will work towards building a strong internal and external communications framework and will be responsible for managing their 360-degree communication narratives along with handling public policy for the Indian market.

Saxena will be based out of the corporate office in Mumbai and report to Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS. She makes a move from CNBC-TV18 after a 12- year-long stint. At CNBC-TV18, she was working as Chief of Bureau- Mumbai, South India and anchor. She was also an active member of the organisation's senior leadership council.

Saxena is a journalist with over 16 years of experience covering corporate conglomerates, technology, telecommunications, mergers & acquisitions, metals reporting with allied interests in investment banking, private equity, telecom, metals, education & human resources, will now be joining the corporate side of the business. She has previously also worked with Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), BBC Worldwide and Sanskriti Media and Entertainment.

exchange4media reached out to Kritika Saxena, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



