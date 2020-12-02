Kritika Saxena to join TCS as Head, Corporate Communications and Public Policy-India

Saxena makes a move from CNBC-TV18 where she has been working as Chief of Bureau- Mumbai, South India and an anchor

e4m by Nafisa Shaheen
Updated: Dec 2, 2020 5:08 PM
Kritika Saxena

Kritika Saxena to join TCS as Head Corporate Communications and Public Policy, India, next week, according to reliable sources. As part of the leadership team of TCS, she will work towards building a strong internal and external communications framework and will be responsible for managing their 360-degree communication narratives along with handling public policy for the Indian market.

Saxena will be based out of the corporate office in Mumbai and report to Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS. She makes a move from CNBC-TV18 after a 12- year-long stint. At CNBC-TV18, she was working as Chief of Bureau- Mumbai, South India and anchor. She was also an active member of the organisation's senior leadership council.

Saxena is a journalist with over 16 years of experience covering corporate conglomerates, technology, telecommunications, mergers & acquisitions, metals reporting with allied interests in investment banking, private equity, telecom, metals, education & human resources, will now be joining the corporate side of the business. She has previously also worked with Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), BBC Worldwide and Sanskriti Media and Entertainment.

exchange4media reached out to Kritika Saxena, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cnbc-tv18 Communications Corporate communication Tcs Brand image Appointment Tata Consultancy Services public policy Kritika Saxena
Show comments
You May Also Like
Kunal Kishore

‘Marketing budget for influencer marketing slowly on the rise’
6 hours ago

panel

Relevance of data in storytelling and its changing role
1 day ago

swati

‘Supportive women got me through many crises in both professional & personal life’
1 day ago