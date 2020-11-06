India Today Group appoints Rahul Kumar Shaw as CEO of television & radio business

The group’s net profit grew by 14.98% to Rs 27.64 crore in Q2 2021

India Today Group has announced its financial results for Q2 2021. The group has also announced some important re-designations.

Rahul Kumar Shaw has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer -television & radio business. The appointment shall be effective from the date of receipt of approval from regulatory authority.

Salil Kumar has been re-designated as Chief Executive Officer -Digital Business. Krishna Raju Arora has been re-designated as Chief Operating Officer - Distribution & International Business.

Further, Dinesh Bhatia has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer. The position will now be handled by Yatender Kumar Tyagi. Bhatia will now focus on business strategy in the company and other roles assigned to him.

Talking about the financial results, the company has posted Rs 27.64 crore in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, as compared to Rs 12.76 crore for the last quarter that is June 30. This is an increase of 14.98%.

The net consolidated profit stood at 20% hike as compared to previous year same quarter, which was Rs 23.01 crore.

Net sales revenue was Rs 176.71 crore in September 30 quarter versus Rs 167.70 crore in June 30. It declined by 2.01 as compared to previous year same quarter Rs 180.33 crore.