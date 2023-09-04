Ruchika Mehta joins India Today Group

Ruchika Mehta has been appointed Editor-At-Large- Luxury & Lifestyle Division, India Today Group, and Editor, Brides Today. She comes with over 25 years of experience in the lifestyle industry.

She was the Editor of HELLO! Magazine in India at the time of its launch, and the 17 years that she was at the helms of the affairs, she turned HELLO! into one of the most sought-after celebrity magazines in the country.

Prior to HELLO! she was the Lifestyle Editor of Indiatimes and Editor, Rouge at the Times of India Group.

She is also credited with being part of the launch team of HT City, a lifestyle supplement of Hindustan Times, and has launched other supplements like ET PANACHE (supplement of Economic Times).

Winner of various awards in excellence in journalism, Ruchika is one of the most creditable names in the lifestyle space.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)