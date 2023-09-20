News Tak hits 1 crore YouTube subscribers
The digital-first channel has further expanded its online presence with a newly launched website: www.newstak.in
India Today Group’s digital-first channel, News Tak, has crossed the milestone of 1 crore (10M) YouTube subscribers. Also, the channel has further expanded its online presence with a newly launched website: www.newstak.in.
“News Tak has been at the forefront in covering the national news and has captivated a vast audience. This achievement of reaching 1 crore subscribers accentuates the channel's focus on providing top-notch news coverage spanning politics and trending topics,” stated a press release.
Kallie Purie, Vice-chairperson India Today Group, said, “We live in an era where information travels at the speed of light, and in this digital age, knowledge is the currency of our time. For News Tak, our mobile first news channel, to hit this milestone is really special. There has been an internal competition on who would among all our 23 Tak channels hit the 10 million mark first. I am happy it’s News Tak because it was the first Tak channel we launched. The competition amongst the others now intensifies. Watch this space.”
With a clear editorial focus to cover the Indian politics from across the country, the website will report news around national politics in a focused and unbiased manner. In the past one year, Tak group of channels have successfully moved to native-platforms in various geographies like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, according to the release.
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group, said, “We had more than 348 million page views & 3.27 billion video views on YouTube in the last quarter alone. With the launch of the website, www.newstak.in, we will further strengthen our portfolio” He added, “Our aim is to keep our viewers and readers informed about the latest happenings in the country. The launch of the New Tak website is a part of our effort to reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sometimes people reveal their true position by mistake: S Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi
The Union External Affairs Minister was speaking to India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 3:57 PM | 2 min read
Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the upcoming episode of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for praising China for the Belt and Road (BRI) initiatives in Brussels while G20 summit was being held in India. In a candid conversation with India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Jaishankar said ‘sometimes people reveal their true position by mistake’.
Jaishankar, who will appear on the show this Saturday, a week after the successful G20 Summit, said that the timing of the comment was unfortunate. Replying to Rahul's urge for an 'alternate vision' to China's coercive production model, Jaishankar says, “Look at the timing. India is organizing the greatest event in history, where we should all come together and appreciate it, yet at that time, he is going out and condemning the country.”
"Sometimes people reveal their true positions by mistake. Like when he praised the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) when it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). However, he refrained from stating that it infringes India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.
Speaking about the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he stated that PoK is an integral part of India and will remain so. He added that, “We have inherited the problem of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” and it is difficult to say what will happen in the future. The former foreign secretary turned politician, also shared some inside details of the G20 summit and how India successfully gained consensus on the G20 Delhi declaration. Additionally, he explained how it would help the world at large and open doors of new opportunities.
Renowned for his articulate and strategic communication skills in the world of international relations, EAM Jaishankar also touched upon several topics of international importance.
In Rajat Sharma's headline-making program ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, he spoke about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India’s ties with China, the rising Khalistan movement in Canada and India's United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent membership.
The Union Minister also shared his journey from a diplomat to a cabinet minister. This episode of the ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ will be aired on India TV on Saturday at 10 PM and repeated on Sunday at 10 AM and 10 PM.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pixis secures funding of $85 Million in Series C1 Funding
The funding will be used to deepen Pixis’ AI capabilities, accelerate global expansion, invest in R&D
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 9:10 PM | 2 min read
Pixis has raised $85 million in its series C1 funding round. The round was led by Touring Capital and brings the company’s capital raised to $209 million. The new and existing investors who participated in the funding round include Grupo Carso, General Atlantic, Celesta Capital and Chiratae Ventures. The funding will be used to deepen Pixis’ AI capabilities, accelerate global expansion, invest in R&D to refine and launch a generative AI-powered creative studio, and build strategic product and business partnerships.
Pixis develops accessible AI technology for growth marketing and has a rich product suite that includes targeting, in-flight performance optimization and generative AI capabilities. Since launch, Pixis has demonstrated a tremendous growth trajectory, with its platform leveraged by more than 200 global brands including names like DHL, Carsome, JOE & THE JUICE, Kavak, HDFC Bank, to name a few.
Nagraj Kashyap, co-founder and General Partner at Touring Capital said, “We passionately believe in the power of generative AI to transform enterprise software use cases. We see Pixis as a pioneer in this category and have been thoroughly impressed by the platform’s powerful technical capabilities translating into rapid customer adoption. We are excited to partner with Pixis, having had a years-long relationship with the team.”
Creative Studio
Pixis recently launched its creative studio, with breakthrough AI capabilities that enable brands to instantly generate photorealistic creative assets – both 3D images and videos – through simple text prompts. The creative studio is deeply integrated into Pixis’ marketing campaign optimization capabilities, embedding contextual campaign data into the creative asset generation process.
Expansion and Roadmap
“This is shaping up to be an exciting year for Pixis as we welcome Touring Capital as investors; the Touring team have been important thought partners over the years and we are delighted to announce our new partnership. With this capital raised, we will continue to concentrate on strategic channel partnerships with renewed vigour, and invest heavily in our R&D efforts,” said Shubham A. Mishra, co-founder and CEO, Pixis.
This year also saw a significant expansion of Pixis’ AI infrastructure with the company having achieved its goal of building 200 AI models. Along with having successfully beta-tested their generative AI-powered creative studio, they have also released products for cross-platform growth marketing that are proving to be game-changers in the market. Additionally, the company has also begun live deployments of its AI-powered solutions for B2B companies.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anil Agarwal Foundation launches campaign to address hunger & malnourishment amongst kids
The campaign has been designed and executed by McCann Erickson
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 5:57 PM | 2 min read
Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the philanthropic arm of Vedanta Limited, has launched a campaign to address the pressing issues of hunger and malnutrition. Beginning with a personal note from Chairman Anil Agarwal that has been released in print media, the multi-media campaign will include video and digital assets as well.
Commencing in the month of September, also observed as the National Nutrition Month or ‘Poshan Maah’, the campaign with the tagline ‘Agar Bachpan Se Puchha Khaana Khaya Toh Desh Ka Kal Banaya’ highlights the importance of basic nutrition and propagates the need for holistic development of children in our country, to nurture their untapped potential and to ensure that they are not devoid of opportunities of growth. The campaign represents the Foundation’s dedication to build a better future for children and youth in India by ensuring balanced nutrition required for growth and development.
Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Director, Vedanta Limited and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, “Malnourishment is an issue that is extremely close to our hearts, stemming from my father’s personal journey and experience of hunger in his childhood. Today, as a group, our vision is that no child should go to bed hungry. The launch of this campaign marks the beginning of a movement that will harness the power of communities as we together combat malnourishment. Our Nand Ghars also focus on the dream that every child has the potential to be a leader and take India to new heights. Through our Nand Ghars, we want to give every child the opportunity she/he deserves. This campaign is another step in this direction.”
The campaign, designed and executed by McCANN Erickson (India), in its first phase, strives to spread awareness among citizens to end hunger and malnutrition and provide equal opportunities to our future generation for a better tomorrow. With this launch, Anil Agarwal Foundation has also revealed its new logo, inspired by a growing sapling symbolizing AAF’s philosophy that there is potential in everyone that should be recognized and nurtured to flower to its maturity.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific said, “When campaigns are born out of true-life experiences, they are authentic and strike a genuine chord with people. This is one such campaign which genuinely reflects a felt truth and a true connect. It also tries to shake one out of inertia and move society towards positive action.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DangleAds Technologies expands to Europe
Opens office in Amsterdam
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 10:46 AM | 2 min read
DangleAds Technologies, a performance marketing company, has announced the opening of its newest office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as part of its strategic global expansion plan.
“This expansion represents a significant milestone, reinforcing the company's commitment to growing and delivering cutting-edge programmatic advertising solutions on a global scale,” the company said in a press release.
“The digital advertising industry, particularly performance marketing, has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with Europe emerging as one of the rapidly growing markets. Owing to this growth, the demand for result-driven marketing solutions has also parallelly surged, and DangleAds is all set to meet this demand head-on. This also aligns perfectly with the company’s newly launched programmatic platform, Audience Connect,” stated the release.
The establishment of the Europe office in Amsterdam echoes DangleAds' philosophy of providing impeccable services to its international clients.
Pulkit Narayan, Founder and CEO, DangleAds Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant milestone, saying, "We are thrilled to step into the vibrant city of Amsterdam, a place celebrated for its entrepreneurial spirit. This move aligns with our mission to comprehend diverse markets, bridge cultures, and craft a worldwide presence as we actively begin to contribute to the city's digital ecosystem while taking our clients' businesses to new heights.
As a part of our global mission, we plan to collaborate with industry leaders, local tech platforms, and marketing experts in Amsterdam and across Europe to create an extensive ecosystem for performance marketing innovation.”
Harsh Manocha, who has recently been appointed as Regional Head-Europe in DangleAds Technologies highlights, “I'm excited about our new Amsterdam office. This strategic move brings us closer to our European partners, allowing us to tailor our client-centric approach to local needs. We aim to foster cultural inclusivity, build collaborations, and help our clients reach new heights in the dynamic European market.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prime Video announces premiere of Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench
Customers can rent and watch Barbie starting today and Meg 2: The Trench starting September 18
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has announced the premiere of Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench. Launching within a few weeks of their theatrical release, both the movies will be available to rent on Prime Video, for INR 499 each. In addition to Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench, Prime Video Store offers customers the opportunity to rent and watch a vast selection of movies from around the world, stated a press release.
Barbie is a story about Barbies in the Barbieland, one of which is a stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. When her so-called perfect days suddenly crumble down, she starts experiencing an existential crisis and starts to think of death out of the blue. In order to comprehend herself and learn her actual purpose, she must journey to the human world. Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, her kinda-sorta lover, joins along for the voyage. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and written along with Noah Baumbach.
A sequel to the 2018 film, The Meg, Meg 2: The Trench follows Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) who has been involved in fighting environmental crime while also assisting Mana One in investigating a deeper portion of the Mariana Trench where the Megalodon was discovered. When a hostile mining operation threatens their goal and pushes them into a high-stakes struggle for survival, a group of scientists must outrun and outswim the monstrous Megalodons. Directed by Ben Wheatley from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris, Meg 2: The Trench, is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten, and was a global box-office success upon release. Viewers can rent this action-adventure on Prime Video from September 18 onwards.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CM Gehlot inaugurates ITV Newtork's new Jaipur editions
The new editions include Good Morning India’s- 'India News', 'The Daily Guardian', and 'The Sunday Guardian'
By e4m Desk | Sep 9, 2023 12:34 PM | 3 min read
Jaipur witnessed a significant milestone in its media landscape as Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Jaipur editions of Good Morning India’s- 'India News', 'The Daily Guardian', and 'The Sunday Guardian' at the Rajasthan International Center this Friday. The launch promises to heighten media trust as it brings not one, but three new publications to the fore.
The launch heralds a new chapter in Rajasthan’s journalistic scene, aiming to bring reliable and grassroots-level news to the people, reinforced by the encouraging words and strong support from the state government.
With the lighting of the inaugural lamp by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot, the stage is set for a vibrant and responsive journalistic environment in Rajasthan, grounded in trust, reliability, and a commitment to social welfare.
During the occasion, the Chief Minister reflected upon his government’s efforts in fostering a conducive environment for journalism in Rajasthan. He mentioned initiating the Hardev Joshi Journalism University and establishing housing and plot schemes for journalists, while vowing to continue efforts to meet the demands of the community.
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Gehlot acknowledged the crucial role journalists play in a democratic society, especially in times where misinformation is rampant. He called upon the media to foster awareness and to maintain a strong focus on social concerns to combat the threats posed to free speech from different quarters. He highlighted his administration’s resolve in standing with freedom of speech and underscored the necessity for journalists to elevate their role in society. CM recollected the momentous contribution of stalwarts such as Vijay Singh Pathik and Haridev Joshi in journalism during the freedom struggle, urging current journalists to carry forward the legacy.
Chief Minister Gehlot took the opportunity to enumerate the various welfare initiatives undertaken by his government for the journalistic community. From implementing pre and post matric scholarships for children of journalists to providing free insurance and facilitating financial assistance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he assured a protective net for those in the field. The event also saw the Chief Minister projecting a prosperous future for Rajasthan under 'Mission 2030', targeting a state GDP beyond 30 lakh crores in the upcoming seven years, spurred by an encouraging GDP growth rate which currently seats Rajasthan as the second-highest in the nation.
CM Gehlot reinforced his commitment to social security through various schemes such as the Minimum Income Guarantee Act and providing financial assistance to underprivileged children, aiming to position Rajasthan as a model state in social security.
ITV Network Founder, Kartikeya Sharma, welcomed the Chief Minister and assured that the new publications would forge a path of trust and reliable journalism, thanking him for the supportive schemes introduced for journalists.
The event was graced by prominent personalities including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who conveyed her best wishes for the newly launched newspapers. Education Minister Dr. B.D. Kalla emphasised the remarkable strides Rajasthan has taken in the education sector.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Monk Entertainment onboards Aju Philip & Aishwarya Gunjal to bolster its South Division
Both Philip and Gunjal were earlier part of the core team of Fabsquad Media
By e4m Desk | Sep 8, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read
Monk Entertainment (Monk-E) expands its footprint in talent representation and digital marketing in South India by onboarding the core team of Fabsquad Media. Aju Philip, ex-COO will now be looking after the creator program and Aishwarya Gunjal, ex-CFO will be looking into the business operations in the South division.
Proficient in four key South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), the newly recruited team will ensure a strong presence for the company in those markets.
Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment says, "Our vision entails a future where creators from South India not only present their unique culture, diversity and skills through their content but are also justly compensated like their peers in Mumbai and Delhi for the value that they create. We also intend to work in tandem with the brands and companies operating in this region to help them unleash the power of content and influencer marketing.”
With this strategic expansion, Monk Entertainment is primed to work with creators to help bridge the gap between regional acclaim and nationwide recognition and with brands in this market to help them unlock the potential of content marketing with the help of creators.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube