News Tak hits 1 crore YouTube subscribers

India Today Group’s digital-first channel, News Tak, has crossed the milestone of 1 crore (10M) YouTube subscribers. Also, the channel has further expanded its online presence with a newly launched website: www.newstak.in.

“News Tak has been at the forefront in covering the national news and has captivated a vast audience. This achievement of reaching 1 crore subscribers accentuates the channel's focus on providing top-notch news coverage spanning politics and trending topics,” stated a press release.

Kallie Purie, Vice-chairperson India Today Group, said, “We live in an era where information travels at the speed of light, and in this digital age, knowledge is the currency of our time. For News Tak, our mobile first news channel, to hit this milestone is really special. There has been an internal competition on who would among all our 23 Tak channels hit the 10 million mark first. I am happy it’s News Tak because it was the first Tak channel we launched. The competition amongst the others now intensifies. Watch this space.”

With a clear editorial focus to cover the Indian politics from across the country, the website will report news around national politics in a focused and unbiased manner. In the past one year, Tak group of channels have successfully moved to native-platforms in various geographies like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, according to the release.

Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group, said, “We had more than 348 million page views & 3.27 billion video views on YouTube in the last quarter alone. With the launch of the website, www.newstak.in, we will further strengthen our portfolio” He added, “Our aim is to keep our viewers and readers informed about the latest happenings in the country. The launch of the New Tak website is a part of our effort to reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)