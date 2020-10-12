Gautam Thakar steps down as President & CEO of Star Sports-The Walt Disney Company

Sanjog Gupta, Executive Vice President of Star TV Network, will be heading the sports division now

Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar has stepped down from his position. Sanjog Gupta, Executive Vice President of Star TV Network, will be heading the sports division in his place.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to exchange4media.

Thakar joined Star India two years back in 2018 and has worked for over two years as the CEO of Star Sports.

Thakar brings over 20 years of experience in global leadership roles across Asia, Europe and the US in startups and multinational consumer and internet businesses.

In his last role as President & CEO of Living Social in the US, he led the turnaround of the business leading to an acquisition by Groupon. Prior to that, Thakar spent a decade at eBay in a variety of executive roles based in California. This included leading the global marketing team for eBay’s international business, managing eBay’s multibillion-dollar cross-border business, transforming a global subsidiary company called Shopping.com as CEO into a large ad tech player. Thakar started his career with Procter & Gamble where he was a regional brand manager for detergents based out of India and the Philippines.

Thakar is a passionate sports fan who doesn’t let his limited athletic prowess get in the way of his conviction in the power of sport to inspire and shape future generations. He has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and a Bachelor’s in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai.