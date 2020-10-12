Essence wins integrated media mandate for Melorra

Essence has been awarded integrated media agency of record duties for jewellery brand Melorra in India. Led out of Bengaluru, Essence’s scope of work includes media planning, media activation and content innovation.

“Melorra is well-poised to address the growing demand in the daily wear and lightweight jewellery segment. Having built a strong foundation as we seek to expand our customer base, we were looking for a media agency partner who has a deep appreciation for data and key metrics that drive a direct-to-consumer business like ours. Essence was able to amply demonstrate this and more, and we are happy to have the team on board as a partner in our growth,” said Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra.

Anand Chakravarthy, Managing Director, India, Essence, said: “Melorra is a progressive brand in an exciting category. The lightweight jewellery space is set for tremendous growth, as we see more women from across India opting for such jewellery. Melorra is at the forefront of maximising this opportunity with its wide range of fashionable jewellery for everyday wear. The smart use of data signals, analytics and creativity combined is essential to driving acquisition for Melorra - this is one of Essence’s key areas of expertise and we are looking forward to helping accelerate business growth for Melorra.”