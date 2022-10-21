Dentsu's Gurjot Shah Singh joins GroupM's Essence

exchange4media has learnt that Gurjot Shah Singh, who was Executive Vice President, Media, at Isobar India has joined Essence as Head of Digital Planning. He was with Dentsu for more than eight years and was elevated earlier this year.

Essence is the global data and measurement driven media agency which is part of WPP's GroupM, where Singh will be leading Digital Media Planning nationally. He will be based in Delhi.

Singh has been instrumental in the success of iProspect, Dentsu Webchutney and now Isobar, over the years. In the last decade, Singh has worked on several award-winning campaigns and consulted over 250 brands, including Ather Energy, Honda bikes, Uber, Max life insurance, IndusInd Bank, Whirlpool, Canon, Flipkart, Under Armour, British council, Air India, Sony Pictures, to name a few.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)