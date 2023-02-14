Self-love is at the heart of Valentine’s Day campaigns this year

Brands took the off-beat path this year with ads focused on wholesome, healthy and unconventional love

It’s officially the day of gifting…err of love. It’s the time of the year when brands get high on mush factor and roll out campaigns to bait lovestruck consumers. It’s also an opportune moment to create a sentimental appeal on a day when emotions run high. This year, the themes seem to be centred on self-love, female friendships, dating safety and wholesome, unconventional love. Here are some of our picks for Valentine’s Day ads in 2023.

Bumble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bumble India (@bumble_india)

Bumble’s ad for Valentine’s Day is a love letter to the self. The Tara Sutaria starrer takes us through the drudgeries of modern-day dating, eventually circling back to the only person that matters – You. The film showcases a montage of relatable situations modern-day singletons experience, and ends on a reassuring note of self-love.

Cadbury

Chocolate is the official Valentine’s day food and a gifting favourite. Cadbury’s ad this year showcases the limited-edition chocolate bar with a pop-out pink heart. The ad plays upon the nerdy boy and popular girl trope.

Galaxy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy India (@marsgalaxyindia)

There no love as complicated yet steadfast as the love of our female friends. Mars Galaxy decided to raise a toast to female friendships this Valentine's Day.

Enrich

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enrich (@enrichbeauty)

For the Valentine's season, Enrich broached the subject of putting the self first. The campaign is an extension of the brand's own motto centred on self-love.

Jalebi

The “desi dating app” Jalebi has rolled out a Valentine’s Day ad centred on adopting healthy dating practices. Targeted mainly at Gen Z, the film ‘Love, Care, Repeat’ reiterates the importance of self-care, self-empowerment and mindfulness while dating.

Melorra

Melorra’s #PartnerInSuccess campaign subverts the notion that jewellery is made only for women. The brand presents jewellery as an acceptable gift option for men, who are lauded for their contributions to their partner’s success.

Philips

Alia Bhatt stars in this unique Philips campaign, released for Valentine’s season, with an unconventional approach. The film is centred on individualism, showcasing how one can style their hair in ways that reflect one’s personality.

Senco

Blue-eyed girl of brands Kiara Advani stars in this Senco Gold and Diamonds ad, picking out jewellery options and trying to find the "perfect match" for herself.

Swiggy

Swiggy’s new ad tells a story of a budding love unfolding entirely on the Swiggy app. The film takes us through the couple’s journey from meeting each other for the first time to celebrating their anniversary with many other relationship milestones in between. The ad has been viewed over a million times on YouTube in just 24 hours.

Titan SKINN

The perfume brand SKINN from the house of Titan urges everyone to embrace their shortcomings, quirks and specialities. The ad is headlined by Kareena Kapoor, known for playing many characters that endorse self love.

Wiggles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wiggles (@wiggles.in)

Pet care brand Wiggles celebrates “unconditional love” this Valentine's, the kind of love you will get only from your fur babies.













Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)