Best ads of the fortnight: Axis Bank champions sign language, Croma tells a poignant tale
Our pick of the most innovative ads launched between January 16th and 31st
The second fortnight of January saw many brands rolling out Republic Day campaigns, which were high on patriotic fervour. While some broached topics of social and national importance, others relied on some poignant storytelling. As always, there were a few gems that stood out in the sea of ads this fortnight. And as always, we have listed them out in alphabetical order. These are some of the best ads between January 16th and 31st.
Axis Bank
Axis Bank's ad for Republic Day wins for its brilliant execution and storytelling. The engaging ad shows an elderly man addressing a crowd on how sign language is part of our everyday lives even though don't realise it. With some examples, he highlights we use some hand gestures to communicate. In a way, it is that one language that all Indians across the length and breadth of the country speak and understand. The film made in association with Grey Group highlighted the importance to recognise sign language as the 23rd language of India in 2023.
Croma
This Republic Day, Croma decided to engage viewers with a heartwarming story of a grandpa and his beloved mixer-grinder. The film 'Constitution of Joy' is based on a real event and conceptualised by the electronic retail brand's in-house team. The film is a testimony to the brand's promise of going above and beyond for the customer.
KFC
Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate is back this time singing about things beyond the "rasoda." The musician who is known for turning viral videos and internet memes into foot-tapping numbers created a song entirely out of comments about KFC's popular snack Chizza. The limited-edition "pizza" made from a base of crispy fried chicken is supposedly a fan favourite with many users on the internet demanding that the fast food chain bring it back. Mukhate created an entire song out of various comments and was accompanied by KFC's own Colonel Sanders.
Star Sports
Star Sports' promo for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup laid bare a common bias in Indian sports. Despite India's women's cricket team making immense strides in the international arena, Indians barely acknowledge their feat or remember the names of the players. The film created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, educates the viewers about our "sheroes" who have brought home laurels with their incredible feats.
Melorra
With Valentine's Day around the corner, jewellery brand Melorra brought out a thoughtful film to celebrate love and partnership. The ad subverts the belief that jewellery is meant only for women and holds that men should also be celebrated for bringing stability and success to relationships.
Zomato
Zomato's ad for Republic Day celebrated the various uniform-wearing warriors of India. While some uniforms are respected, Indians barely acknowledge the contributions of others. The ad shines a spotlight on sweepers, medicos, air hostesses and food delivery executives who offer steadfast services to the nation while wearing their uniforms with pride. A standout feature of the ad is when a Zomato delivery executive salutes his peer wearing an orange uniform, which is Swiggy's brand colour.
‘We would like to be seen as the best client servicing agency in India’
Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India, spoke to us about the company’s mission and vision for India, addressing client requirements and much more
By Native Content | Feb 8, 2023 4:44 PM | 8 min read
With over two decades of experience in the media industry, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India, has been contributing to the creation and setting up of new categories like Gaming, Digital & Content. Over the years, she has managed to successfully keep up with the latest trends.
Kotwani shared Carat India’s mission and vision for India, addressing client requirements and much more.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Carat is a globally renowned agency. What’s its mission and vision for clients in India?
We would like to be seen as the ‘best client servicing agency in India’. Our vision ‘Designing For People’, takes into account our deep understanding of our client’s businesses and their consumers.
It concentrates on the new age areas that our clients are focussed on and further drives their business outcomes. As an agency, we are at the forefront, committed to building the domain practices, tools, and technology that drive the results for our clients.
We endeavour to bring in the ‘best of the industry talent pool’ for our clients. We ensure that our team of professionals delivers outstanding work for our clients. Since we belong to the service industry, we are people focused and that is of paramount importance to us, as an agency.
As a leading media agency, what’s your recommended media mix for brands of today?
A perfect media mix tells the right story, to the right audience, at the right time. Think of it like having dal khichdi at your cosy home or a portion of Sushi at a premium restaurant. The right timing & environment means everything. Since we work with dozens of brands from varied categories, sizes, scopes & TG, it is our core mission to consistently drive sustainability and most importantly to justify our efforts with business outcomes.
The enablers to achieve the said outcomes are the most fundamental elements of media reach, frequency, and impact. The right thresholds of these elements call for a cross-platform, integrated media mix – tying back to the right timing & environment is the key.
While channels like social media, news, OOH, print, etc. have a prominent place in the mix, the ever-growing platform YoY & something that does not see an end to exponential growth in the near future is OTT. The testimony to this fact is the Ormax report which identified 424 million active OTT subscribers in the country this year, a result of 20% growth from the previous year. The numbers speak for themselves, the audience is there, presumably for every brand from every category.
The reachable massive audience is being backed by precision targeting & a plethora of offerings to advertise in multiple ad formats & integrations, the power to conquer is vested with the brands today. All in all, say a platform like Disney+ Hotstar becomes a medium with scale & power to drive impact & influence the audience. There is no reason why OTT shouldn’t be a part of every brand's media mix.
You spoke about Disney+ Hotstar as a medium to drive impact at scale. Can you elaborate on how Carat leverages the platform to amplify its clients' campaigns?
Disney+ Hotstar is a hybrid model of OTT where both subscribed & unsubscribed audiences have the highest monthly visits & unique visits across Indian OTTs in 2022. A blend of niche & regional language content on Disney+ Hotstar has helped Carat clients to target the exact audience across different brands. Not only targeting but in-content advertisement integrated with Disney+ Hotstar’s popular original shows have been an advantage to organically connect with our target audience. Apart from the entertainment shows, sports on Disney+ Hotstar have always had the highest affinity with our audience. Carat has reached out to the mass audience with bulk buying & targeting for marquee live cricket events like the ICC world cup, Asia Cup, and bilaterals. Whereas, when it comes to a niche audience, targeting football events such as EPL & Tennis events such as Wimbledon served clients, not just with regular inventory but sponsorship buys as well.
Can you throw some light on the campaigns you successfully executed with the platform?
For one of our premium tech clients, Intel, we ran a few of our successful campaigns on Disney+ Hotstar. For the varied Intel campaigns across genres like gaming, education, and B2B segment, to reach out to the regional audience or niche audience of content & creators, Disney+ Hotstar was able to give us the right inventory with the right audience. For example, for an education campaign, we were reaching out to parents & students and were able to pull off Appographic Targeting with not only video inventory but also through carousel banners that detailed information about the product. In terms of ad inventory, Disney+ Hotstar stands out of all the OTTs with a mix of billboard, and video ads along with carousel cards or branded cards or a website page view, and native ads. All of these helped us to achieve CTR above 1%. A special call out to the website page views where we were not breaking the flow of consuming content and the audience could check the entire website page while watching the video ad without leaving the platform. Even the Connected TV targeting cohort on Disney+ Hotstar has given us a VTR of 96% with a huge brand recall. Overall, Disney+ Hotstar has always been an efficient buy for our clients.
Any campaign success that you could highlight during the T20 World Cup in 2022?
With Hero MotoCorp launching its premium 2W EV scooter VIDA in 3 cities (Delhi, Mumbai & Jaipur) during the festive period of 2022, we leveraged the T20 world cup on Disney+ Hotstar to build a connect with the brand’s tagline - ‘MAKEWAY for VIDA’ to drive awareness around the new launch.
We leveraged Moment Marketing on live cricket to drive message association for ‘MAKEWAY for VIDA’ via squeeze-ups at key moments during the matches (multiple moments were taken such as opening batsman and fielding team walking in, DRS moments, 1st over after drinks break, etc.)
With custom and contextual live match integration, we were able to grab maximum eyeballs across the intended markets and establish our communication plank with ‘MAKWAY for VIDA’, which helped in increasing search volume and organic traffic resulting in positive movement in brand and business metrics.
You spoke of campaigns that leveraged Disney+ Hotstar’s sports properties. Can you also throw light on campaigns that did well on entertainment as well?
The latest one would be the H&M campaign, Brighter Than Ever. Festive is the biggest campaign of the year for H&M and this calls for a strategy that helps us deliver higher and more relevant reach to build awareness and tap the right audience to build consideration.
Disney+ Hotstar, being the biggest OTT platform in India, gave us the reach and helped us activate a full-funnel strategy starting from building impact, driving awareness, and consideration leading to action. Using the High impact property, ‘Midroll take over’ to build the quick reach of ~9MN users in a day.
The combination of CTV inventory and bespoke audience targeting helped us drive sustenance throughout the campaign duration. Retargeting these video viewers with shorter thematic films helped us build recall, driving consideration, and closing the loop to drive business action. The campaign was exposed to ~12 Mn NCCS. The audience helped us drive reach, impact, and action.
Another campaign that I can think of is the one we did recently for Croma during the festive season of 2022, where we targeted audiences based on their online transaction history. Disney+ Hotstar, in partnership with a leading payment gateway, had just launched its Transacting Audience cohorts. to enable advertisers to target audiences based on their online spending history and purchasing habits. We were one of its very first partners to leverage this cohort and create a successful campaign for Croma. To connect with consumers across geographies during the festive season, Croma launched its festive offers campaign in different languages. Disney+ Hotstar enabled us to hyper-target relevant transacting audiences divided by geographies, which means we reached the right audience with the right ad. The campaign was a huge success amongst the Transacting Audience as the uplift was ~8X higher on brand awareness and 3X higher on ad awareness and purchase intent vis-à-vis the non-transacting audience. The uplifts were driven by the 25-54-year-olds, possibly because of the disposable income of the group to afford durables.
What OTT trends do you see widely popularising in 2023?
Niche content that caters to specific cohorts will gain traction and get only better as the size of connected TV rises.
In 2023, what is going to increase is the consumption of content in the form of gaming and education. Regional-level content is also going to grow.
5G is going to trigger streaming demand to a very large extent and further get amplified. It is going to be a key catalyst in terms of driving OTT from where it is today reaching out to the masses, deep within rural India.
Arbaaz Khan or Roger Federer? SuperteamDAO ad revisits old meme, breaks the internet
The campaign has been rolled out ahead of the Solana Hackathon, inviting coders to participate for the cash prize
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 4:45 PM | 2 min read
Actor Arbaaz Khan has always been called the doppelganger of legendary tennis player Roger Federer. Blockchain community Superteam which handles the blockchain foundation Solana has recently rolled out their advertising campaign featuring Khan as Roger Federer where he is talking about how he became the greatest player in the world.
The campaign is launched in order to promote coders and invite them to take part in the Solana Hackathon and win prizes worth 5 million dollars. The internet is finding this idea hilarious, while some are laughing it off, others are questioning the credibility of the blockchain industry basis Federer isn’t real here. Amazon Prime, taking the advantage of the concept by SuperteamDAO tweeted about ‘Farzi Federer’ with an intention of promoting their latest webseries Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor. People applauded the plug and found it on point.
Amazon Prime tweeted -
Farzi Federer can still be the best ‘player’ once he watches #Farzi, streaming from 10th Feb, on Prime Video ?— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 6, 2023
While some people have found it hilarious, others are and calling out th move by the company. The blockchain industry is one emerging technology, meant to create a safe environment to share digital information and as a secure mode of communication for monetary transactions.
Here’s how the netizens are reacting -
While this is very witty and attention grabbing; isn't it anti-branding. Esp for blockchain company which promises trust, here we are showing an actor faking a legend. Marketeers thoughts ?— Lalit Lohia (@LOLiePoop) February 6, 2023
Blockchain aren't about trust, they're about everyone's ability to verify what's true and what's not— Austin Federa (@Austin_Federa) February 6, 2023
Witty and fun but on borderline of impersonation of a personal brand.— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) February 6, 2023
Bhai tumhara aur coding ka kya lena dena— Rhody (@Little_Rh0dy) February 6, 2023
Client expectation - Roger Federer— Rama Tripathi (@RamaTripathi) February 7, 2023
Delivery to client - Arbaaz khan ?
Roger Federer be like : pic.twitter.com/denS4ECtMK— Jivendra Singh (@Jivendr) February 6, 2023
Chalo aap tak meme pahuch hi gaya tha!— नबील भट्टाचार्य | Nabeel Bhattacharya (@Nabeelfish) February 6, 2023
Arbaaz mein potential hai - good he is using it!
You weren't meant to take those memes seriously ??— Anshul Kansal (@anshkansal) February 6, 2023
Best ad of the year ,decade, century ?— Boogie-woogie (@_BoogieWoogiee_) February 6, 2023
Best ad of the year ,decade, century ?— Boogie-woogie (@_BoogieWoogiee_) February 6, 2023
Meme got real. ??? pic.twitter.com/0in2Nhhsj9— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) February 6, 2023
CavinKare’s Indica launches TVC for new shampoo
The campaign will run across digital platforms and TV channels in Hindi and regional languages
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
CavinKare, Indica, has announced the launch of its new TVC titled “Be Always Ready with Indica Easy- #Alwaysready”.
The latest TVC talks to consumers and presents the brand’s great proposition of 10 minutes hair coloring, which will enable them to be always ready for any opportunities and occasions with complete confidence.
It showcases a light-hearted conversation between two young women. The TVC envisions addressing the challenge of messy, time-consuming hair coloring formats while offering a simplified and effective solution to hair color users. The campaign will run across digital platforms and mainstream television channels in Hindi and regional languages.
Commenting on the TVC, Rajat Nanda, Business Head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said, “Since its inception, Indica Easy has always been at the forefront of constant innovation to provide a range of products in the hair color category that embody great quality and value. This new TVC campaign is a product of the aspiration to recognize the growing needs of the customers, which helped us understand a new set of challenges faced by people today, in the self-grooming arena. I congratulate the team for delivering a powerful yet memorable message through this TVC and putting a stronger emphasis on being always ready for any given opportunity. We are confident that this new campaign will further strengthen Indica Easy’s market leadership position of being No.1 in the shampoo hair color segment and build a memorable connection with our consumers, whilst encouraging them to live life in confidence.”
Investment platform Inflection Point Ventures launches ad campaign with Shark Tank India
The ad campaign is currently running during Shark Tank India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
CXO-driven angel platform Inflection Point Ventures has launched its maiden ad campaign ‘Main Bhi Angel’.
The ad campaign, which is currently running during Shark Tank India on SonyLIV, is aimed at professionals and other potential investors of all ages who are keen to start their asset allocation journey with a small ticket size of Rs 1,00,000 a year.
Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, IPV, says, “We are a big believer of the Indian startup ecosystem story. Indian startups tech prowess has put India on the global map. However, investing in startups remained a bastion of a few. IPV aims to change that by bringing in more first time investors backing world-class startups. Currently, over 80% of our investors base comprises first time investors. With the launch of Main Bhi Angel, we want to accelerate the adoption of startup investing as an asset class and a credible wealth creation tool.”
Commenting on the ad campaign, Ankur Mittal, Co founder IPV, says, “There can’t be a better platform than Shark Tank India for IPV to launch their first campaign. Shark Tank India has democratised the stories of entrepreneurs of India - each and every household in India has access to understanding how startup funding happens, what metrics are looked at and how funding decisions are made. Our campaign is also attempting to explain the whole process which otherwise may sound complicated to first time investors.”
Flipkart assigns digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Flipkart has awarded its digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy.
Commenting on the win, Preetham Venkky, President - 22feet Tribal Worldwide & Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “With this digital AOR mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Flipkart. Our commitment to creatively enabling Flipkart’s next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their commercial spectrum is hugely exciting. Our teams will provide unexpected and clutter-breaking solutions to help India’s homegrown e-commerce market leader overcome new challenges in the online marketplace.”
Ogilvy wins creative mandate for Eveready India
The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Eveready has appointed Ogilvy India as their creative partner. The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices.
Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head - Battery & Flashlight, said: “The brand which started off describing a powerful battery with ‘Give me Red’, went on to define a generation. We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy on Eveready’s transformation to re-energise the brand and increase its relevance among the new generation, across its batteries, flashlight and lighting businesses.”
Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, said: “Ogilvy is delighted to partner Eveready. A brand that touches all parts of India from urban to rural. We look forward to creating exciting work that builds both brand and business.”
On the win, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “From growing up with these batteries firing up my imagination by bringing all my toys to life to being able to partner the team in charting the next journey of ‘Give me Red’ is truly humbling. My team and I are super excited about this win, and we can’t wait to partner and create work that captures the imagination of everyone.”
ASCI scans 45,000 digital ads every month: Manisha Kapoor
As controversies and violations of the ASCI code rise in tandem with digital advertising, ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor calls for brainstorming within the creative industry
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 7, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
As digital advertising has witnessed an exponential rise over the past couple of years, the challenges of the advertising standard council of India (ASCI) have also gone up.
Tracking misleading campaigns across the digital universe is far trickier than scrutinising those on mainstream TV and print media.
While a large number of brands, especially startups and SMBs, advertise on social media only, making the sheer number of digital advertisers huge, digital ads are created and replaced quickly, making ASCI's job even more challenging.
The self-regulatory organization has deployed AI-based software that identifies a whopping 45,000 digital campaigns a month for violations of various codes. This is almost double compared to the numbers two years ago.
“Out of 45,000, on average 500 ads are taken up for further probe every month,” says Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of the industry’s self-regulatory body.
Besides proactive monitoring, ASCI also receives plenty of consumer complaints against misleading ads on digital platforms, thanks to increasing awareness and sensitivity among Indians.
“Digital ads account for almost half of the cases that ASCI deals with, followed by Print (47%) and then TV (3%). Radio and outdoor campaigns rarely land in trouble as they are much smaller platforms compared to others”, Kapoor points out, highlighting the scale and scope of ASCI’s work in the expanding digital ad market in India.
How does the AI software work?
Meta library lists all ads on the meta platform. The AI-based software red flags only those ads which use certain keywords that are generally used by advertisers to mislead consumers.
Kapoor explains, “For instance, in the food category, the software can track ads that carry the 'immunity booster' phrase. Similarly, in the education category, '100 % jobs' is the catchword. Unless the brands submit solid evidence to prove their claims, such ads are considered misleading.”
Instagram tops in misleading ads
Over 80 percent of misleading ads were floated on leading social media platforms led by Instagram (43%), followed by YouTube (28%), Twitter (6%) and Facebook (3%), ASCI’s data reflects. Websites (18%) also contribute to propagating misleading ads, Kapoor explains.
Kapoor adds that disguised advertising on social media is another challenge for the self-regulatory body, “Many digital ads mimic content. Influencers and blog writers are making ASCI’s jobs even tougher.”
The software also has a certain limitation when it comes to audio ads. “Audio and outdoor are much smaller platforms. Even though our software can’t scan audio ads, we take consumer complaints in this regard,” Kapoor insists.
The majority of advertisers caught by ASCI are D2C brands. Education (26%), Healthcare (15%) and personal care (12%) categories are the top violators. Content violation and Influencers' non-disclosure violations have gone up two-fold over the last four years in the beauty and personal care segment alone, ASCI has found.
Resources
Does the ASCI have enough resources to do a fair job considering its workload and the challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem?
“Even if you have a full army with you, it is difficult to track digital ads. We use filters to prioritize our work. For instance, from April to June, we divert our resources to track education ads and December-January we keep a close tab on skincare and moisturizer ads. This allows us to make a shortlist and then we go through ad by ad. Some violations may be nuanced that require human intervention. Those are taken up by our expert panel,” Kapoor explains.
In two years, the number of ad violations has shot up by 80 percent. We are able to handle the work with the same physical infrastructure and resources. We are smart and quick about what we are tracking, she tells with pride.
Advice to advertisers
Every year, a lot of advertisements land in political controversies, are trolled by social media armies and are sometimes retracted by brands. What advice would she like to give the brands to avoid such troubles?
Kapoor says frankly, “Go all out and be creative as long as you are complying with the ASCI code. We would like to see successful advertising. It's a very vibrant field and has been part of our life and culture. Great advertising must be great for consumers and all stakeholders. We have seen some great advertising that is compliant. We would love for them to be interesting, and entertaining and use more formats. Brands should not take up social issues without understanding nuances.”
Such brands are neither thoughtful nor seek advice from domain experts. Hence, they are caught on the wrong foot. If a brand wishes to steer clear of controversy, it has to be more mature and meaningful. Our report “What India takes offense to' released in 2022 has given enough insight into what triggers people. Obvious pitfalls can surely be avoided, Kapoor advises.
“However, a few controversies can't be predicted as people always have their points of view. That is the cost of doing business. If your work can get trolled in a healthy way, it's fine. It should not become a law and order problem,” Kapoor says.
“We are living in a hypersensitive world. People are becoming more and more sensitive, not only in India but across the world and rightly so. It's a difficult time for the industry to navigate these issues but there is no choice. Brainstorming is the need of the hour”, she opines.
Adequate diversity needed
Adequate diversity in creative advertising is very crucial. It will help advertisers and agencies have a more rounded approach while making campaigns. Besides, brands should back the ad they have put out. Companies can come to us and seek advice about potential violations before making an ad.
