Coca-Cola launches global creative and media agency reviews: Reports

Coca cola to undergo a complete redesign of their media and creative agencies to align the strategic, operational and commercial needs of their networked organization

Coca-Cola has announced a global review of its media and creative accounts, in an effort to transform and improve the effectiveness of their marketing services. According to media reports, the review will include creative, production management, shopper and experiential marketing services.

Reports have confirmed that Coca-cola is working with PricewaterhouseCoopers to oversee the brand’s creative review, while MediaSense is working on the media review process. Incumbent media agencies will be participating in the review. These agencies include Group M’s MediaCom, Publicis media agency Starcom, Dentsu media agency Carat, and IPG Mediagroup’s UM. The change was brought after 15 years with Wieden+Kennedy that continues to work on brands including Sprite and Vitamin Water.