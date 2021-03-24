ByteDance elevates Abhishek Karwar, Chhandita Nambiar to senior roles

Chinese tech company ByteDance, which owned and operated TikTok and Helo in India, has elevated two more executives from its downsized India operations team.



Abhishek Karwar, the Head of User Growth, India, has been elevated as Head of Global Creative and Emerging Markets - User Growth.



Likewise, Chhandita Nambiar, the Head Of Entertainment for ByteDance's social media app Helo India, has been promoted as Head Of South East Asia Helo.



Karwar's elevation is effective March while Nambiar took charge of the new position in February. Karwar joined ByteDance in December 2019. Nambiar has been with the company since December 2018.



Both executives have over two decades of work experience.



As reported earlier, ByteDance had redesignated TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi as TikTok Head for ME, Africa, Turkey & South Asia. Gandhi had taken charge of the new position in January. He joined as TikTok India & South Asia head in October 2019.



Byte Dance-owned TikTok and Helo had to fold up their India operations following the government's directive to extend the ban on Chinese apps. The move affected over 2000 employees in India.

