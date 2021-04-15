9X Media elevates Kanan Dave as Business Head of SpotlampE

9X Media has elevated Kanan Dave to a Business Head role. Kanan has taken charge as Business Head for SpotlampE, effective 15th April 2021. As Business Head, Kanan will drive the next phase of growth, strategy and creative development for SpotlampE.

Kanan has been heading Marketing at 9X Media for the past 2 years. She is an experienced industry professional, with a career spanning over 15 years in Media & Entertainment sector. In her earlier roles at UTV and Disney, Kanan has managed the music & film marketing business, having worked on more than 50 movies across languages.

In a short span of time, SpotlampE has become a vibrant and much chased after music label by upcoming as well as established singers to showcase their talent. With artists like Grammy winner Shaggy, Mika Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Daler Mehndi, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Shankar Mahadevan, Babul Supriyo, Payal Dev, Dev Negi, Vicky Thakur, launching their tracks on SpotlampE, the platform has become the destination to discover the best of contemporary and commercial music across genres and across languages.

Commenting on new role, Kanan Dave, Business Head – SpotlampE, said “I am extremely happy to be a part of the company’s vision. SpotlampE has been a disruptor in the Indian music industry, giving independent and original music a great platform. The Independent music industry is at the beginning of a new era, driving deeper engagements in multiple genres and languages across the country and offering compelling content to artists, partners and fans. I look forward to working with the artists and creators alongside brands & media platforms to grow the music landscape further.”

