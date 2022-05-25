Kanan Dave roped in as National Marketing Director, Mirchi

Prior to this, she was VP – Head of Marketing & SpotlampE at 9X Media

Kanan Dave has joined Mirchi as National Marketing Director.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as National Marketing Director - Mirchi at Mirchi!,” said her recent post on Linkedin.

Prior to this, she was VP – Head of Marketing & SpotlampE at 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. She has previously worked with organizations like The Walt Disney Company, Saregama India Ltd. and BIG 92.7FM.

Dave has 15 years of rich and diverse experience in media and entertainment business.

