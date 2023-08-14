Mirchi posts total revenue of Rs 92 crore for Q1
The company has achieved EBITDA of Rs 19 crore during the quarter, a growth of 59% YoY
Mirchi has reported a total revenue of Rs 91.7 crore.
Notably, the radio segment was up by 7.6% YoY led by volume growth. According to the reports shared, capitalizing on the inherent efficient cost structure of the segment, higher volumes helped Mirchi to translate into improved operating leverage. Moreover, the company achieved EBITDA of Rs 19.2 crore during the quarter, a growth of 59.1% YoY.
The report also says that PBT after exceptional items is Rs 5.4 crore and PAT stands at Rs 4.4 crore in Q1FY24.
Commenting on the results, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, said, “I am pleased to share that our operating profitability reported a significant growth of 59% YoY during the quarter. This came at the back of three key levers. One, our radio business continued its recovery momentum driven by additional ad spending by clients. Two, our focus is on running cost-efficient operations. And finally, our investments into high-margin businesses.”
ENIL’s Balance Sheet remains strong with cash reserves standing at ₹ 248.0 crore as on June 30, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Govt plans to auction 808 radio channels in 284 cities
120 community radio stations added in the last 2 years, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting has said
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 24, 2023 3:42 PM | 2 min read
The government is working to expand the reach of radio with the auction for 808 channels in 284 cities, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting has said.
He was speaking at the inaugural session of Community Radio Sammelan. Thakur shared the roadmap ahead for community radio stations in India. While addressing the session, he mentioned how the government is all set to create a better future for community radio stations in India.
Discussing the count of community radio stations, Thakur mentioned that 450 Community Radio Stations are actively working across the country and 120 stations have been added in the last two years.
“The government has made earnest efforts to reduce the time taken to establish such community radio stations. Where earlier acquiring a license was a time-consuming and tedious process taking around four years and involving thirteen processes, today this has been reduced to eight processes and a licence can be acquired within six months. The Ministry is making all efforts to reduce this time further. The application process is now online on Broadcast Seva Portal and is connected to Saral Sanchar Portal,” Thakur said.
Commenting on the expansion of the reach of radio in India, Thakur said, “While today 80% of the geographical area of the country and over 90 per cent of the population is covered by Radio, the government is working to expand this reach further and auction of 808 channels in 284 cities under the 3rd batch of e-auction is a big step in that direction.
Thakur also conferred the National Community Radio Awards during the inaugural session of the two-day Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Radio players positive of AdEx growth in coming quarters
The upcoming festive season and a host of cricket events set to give the sector’s ad volumes a much-needed push, say industry heads
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 12, 2023 11:05 AM | 6 min read
The advertising volume on radio has grown 20% in 2023 compared to 2021, shows data from TAM AdEx radio advertising quarterly report for January-March 2023. Is this uptick momentary or here to stay?
As per Rahul Namjoshi, Chief Executive Officer, MY FM, said, “Yes, the radio AdEx is bound to increase in the coming quarters as the festive season is round the corner and many cricket series, including the World Cup, is lined up. Also, the recent quarter Q1 has shown a positive trend.”
Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM and Magic FM, is also looking at substantial growth in AdEx for the sector. “We expect AdEx to further grow in the coming months. Regional markets are driving AdEx volumes, and our inventories are fully utilized. It's time for radio players to seek realignment of pricing and withdraw bonus offers to prioritize delivering the best entertainment to listeners and maximise earnings. We remain committed to providing maximum entertainment and listening joy to our audience for better advertiser mileage.”
Adding on, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Big FM, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “While we anticipate a marginal increase in ad volumes, the significant boost in AdEx is likely to come from radio companies exploring alternate revenue streams. We remain optimistic about the overall growth potential in the coming quarters as the industry continues to adapt and innovate.”
Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City, said, “We are optimistic that the coming quarters will showcase positive growth owing to factors such as the onset of the festive season, upcoming elections, etc. India is among the fastest-growing countries and one of the top investment destinations in the world. With the growing advances in the SME as well as start-up sector alongside other industries, radio will continue to be an effective medium of advertising for brands in the ecosystem.”
Back to pre-Covid ad rates?
When we deep dive into industry numbers, we found that the industry’s struggle to achieve pre Covid ad rates is in full swing. Mentioning ad rates, Kukian, said, “The radio industry is currently operating at 70-75% of the pre-Covid rates. As the market has already come to normalcy and the advertisers showing an increased inclination towards increasing their ad spends, we are expecting at least a 20-25% increase in our current operating rates.”
As for Namjoshi, “Not completely, we are making conscious efforts to get back to pre-Covid ad rates. However, all players in the category need to make a conscious effort if a few continue to extend discounts then rate recovery will become an uphill task.”
Narayanan said, “Approximately 60-65% of cities, particularly medium and smaller ones, have made remarkable progress towards reaching pre-pandemic levels. Local brands have played a crucial role in this recovery by seizing the opportunity and capitalizing on uncluttered media exposure in the absence of national campaigns.
By doing so, they have not only gained valuable visibility but also experienced significant brand growth. However, there is cause for concern as a few major metropolitan cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and some cities in the West, are still operating at 70-75% of pre-pandemic rates. It remains our strategic focus to restore these cities to their former levels as soon as possible.”
Adding on, Thomas, said, “At BIG FM, our focus lies on delivering greater value rather than solely on rates. We have witnessed a positive response from the market to our rate hikes, which has contributed to our ongoing recovery. In the last two years, we have been able to consistently increase our yields year on year based on delivering better solutions and better outcomes for our clients.”
Leading brands and advertisers
The TAM report also says that the services sector retained its position as the top advertised sector in January-March 2023 with 32% of ad volume share followed by BFSI with a 13% share.
Talking about the expected leading categories and brands in the upcoming quarters Narayanan said, “In this quarter of April-June, we have witnessed significant traction in the Education and service sectors, along with increased promotional activities by the Government in preparation for the upcoming elections. Real Estate, Auto, and Health/Pharma are prominent categories driving advertising expenditure. Additionally, with the commencement of colleges, Consumer Durables and IT sectors have become more active, focusing on gadgets, appliances, and related services.”
Elaborating why the BFSI category is always leading in the categories, Namjoshi said, “The Jan-Mar '2023 quarter has always seen the BFSI category getting active primarily because the FY is coming to an end and a lot of people plan to save from tax point of view. So that’s the primary reason. Also, radio is the best medium to explain complicated things simply through explainer format content.”
The report also says that 180 categories registered positive growth in 2023. Mentioning the factors responsible for the increase in overall advertising categories Thomas said, “The increase in advertising across more than 180 categories can be attributed to several factors. Advertisers across various sectors are seeking integrated solutions to effectively target their consumer base, and radio presents itself as a one-stop shop for targeted advertising.
Additionally, the government's "Vocal for Local" initiative has propelled regional advertising, tapping into the local pulse and offering regional advertisers a cost-effective and impactful value proposition. Moreover, the growth coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities also gives us an advantage with advertisers recognizing the potential of these markets and seeking effective ways to reach the consumers in these regions.”
Growing Markets
Emphasizing the leading market in radio advertising, Thomas further said, “According to the Aircheck data for FY 23, Gujarat has emerged as the leading state with a substantial 23% share of ad volumes on radio, closely followed by Rest of Maharashtra (ROM) at 17%. As we move into Q1 of FY 24, the trend continues, with Gujarat maintaining its position at the forefront with 19% of ad volumes, while ROM follows closely at 16%.
Based on the past and current booking trends, it is highly likely that Gujarat will continue to lead in the running quarter as well.”
Narayanan said, “Gujarat and Maharashtra, being states with the highest number of stations in adex mapping, naturally contribute more volumes. However, we are currently facing inventory overflow in several cities beyond Maharashtra and Gujarat as well.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Radio ad volume grew 20% in Jan-March 2023 over 2021
As per TAM AdEx quarterly report, 3.9k exclusive brands advertised in radio in 2023 with LIC leading the list
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jun 28, 2023 12:09 PM | 2 min read
The advertising volume on radio grew by 20% in 2023 compared to 2021, shows data from TAM AdEx radio advertising quarterly report Jan-March 2023.
The ad volume in January-March 2023 was almost similar compared to the same period in 2022.
The report stated that amongst the leading sectors, Services & Banking/Finance/Investment retained their 1st & 2nd positions during Jan-Mar’23. The top three sectors including Auto accounted for a 55% share of ad volumes. Moreover, Durables was the new entrant in the Top 10 list of Sectors in the fourth quarter.
The report stated that properties/real estate were among the leading categories that saw the highest increase in ads with a growth of 14% followed by hospitals and clinics, cars, Retail Outlets- Jewellers, Life Insurance, Housing/ construction loans, Retail outlets, Health and Pan Masala. Amongst the new entrants were Health/Accidents General Insurance and Pan Masala.
LIC of India took the top position during Jan-Mar’23 with a 3% share of ad volumes. The top ten list of advertisers also includes HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company, Vishnu Packaging, Indian Oil Corporation & Nissan Motor Corporation. According to the report, Kedia Homes was the Exclusive Advertiser present during Jan-Mar’23.
The report states that the top five brands belonged to the BFSI sector in the fourth quarter. LIC Housing Finance ascended to 1st position followed by HDFC Ergo Health Insurance, Vimal Pan Masala, Kedia Sezasthan, Mirchi Plus, Nissan Magnite, LIC, LIC Dhan Varsha, SBI, and Himalaya Ashvagandha. Apart from LIC Housing Finance & LIC, all the brands were new entrants in the list of brands during the quarter.
Automotive Fuel witnessed the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 44 times followed by Pan Masala at 3.7 times during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22. In terms of ad volume difference, the Properties/Real Estates category witnessed the top position with 47% growth among the Top 10.
In the leading Exclusive Advertisers and Brands in Jan-Mar’23, Kedia Homes lead in the advertisers' list and Kedia Sezasthan topped in the list of leading brands. Around 3k+ Advertisers & 3.9k + Brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Melvin Louis creates hook step for Radio City's new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe
The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Radio City recently took the music industry by storm with the launch of their peppy station sound #CityKiNayiVibe. This vibrant composition has quickly become a favourite among Gen Z listeners, gripping them with its upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics. To amplify the excitement and engagement surrounding the jingle, choreographer, Melvin Louis came forward to create a hook step that perfectly complements the beats of the track. The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle.
Mr. Ashit Kukian CEO, Radio City said, "We are thrilled that our new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe has become an instant hit among the audiences and famous choreographer Melvin Louis came on board to create an exciting hook step for our new jingle. His creative talent and infectious energy perfectly complements the vibrant spirit and Gen Z vibe of the new rendition of Rag Rag Mein Daude City. We are assertive that the jingle hook step will create new-found excitement among our audience and entice them to follow the dance moves."
Melvin Louis, known for his incredible dance moves and innovative choreography, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Radio City. He said, "I would like to congratulate Radio City on introducing a peppy new jingle at the most apt time, as it beautifully captures the vibe of the new age Gen Z audience. Singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar have added magic to the jingle by making Radio City’s new track super catchy and youthful. The moment I caught Radio City’s new jingle #CityKiNayiVibe, I instantly started grooving to the upbeat music and was certain to create a hook step around it. I had a gala time creating an energetic hook step on this new radio jingle. With this, I would like to urge all my followers and Radio City’s followers to take up this fun challenge and follow the hook step of #CityKiNayiVibe!"
The launch of Radio City's refreshing jingle, coupled with the captivating hook step by Melvin Louis, is set to create a wave of excitement among listeners and music enthusiasts. It has set a new benchmark, capturing the hearts of the audience with its contagious sound, catchy lyrics and Gen Z appeal. The combination of the peppy music, dynamic vocals, and Melvin's choreography is sure to make #CityKiNayiVibe a sensation across digital platforms and dance floors. The radio network continues to innovate and entertain its listeners, solidifying its position as a trendsetter in the realm of radio entertainment.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RED FM celebrates 'World Music Day' with 'Hunar Qaid' campaign
The campaign is in collaboration with India Vision Foundation
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 4:25 PM | 1 min read
93.5 RED FM launched its latest campaign “Hunar Qaid” on the occasion of World Music Day. In collaboration with India Vision Foundation, the campaign marks the celebration of artistic expression and showcases the power of music to transcend boundaries.
Rupesh, a talented artist with an extraordinary story, has overcome immense challenges, having once been confined behind prison walls. His journey from imprisonment to musical brilliance serves as a testament to the transformative power of talent and the indomitable human spirit. Led by RJ Raunac on Morning No 1 show, the campaign highlighted Rupesh’s journey. A special song “Abhi aasman baqi hai '' with Dr. Palash Sen from Euphoria & Rupesh was launched.
Red FM and India Vision Foundation invite music lovers and enthusiasts from all walks of life to join in celebrating World Music Day. Stay tuned in to listen to the heartfelt song and witness the incredible journey of Rupesh and the impact of music on his life.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RAM returns in new avatar
Reduction of data lag, web-based dashboard and cross screen access are some of the features of the new system
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 6:36 PM | 2 min read
TAM Media, a media audience analytics solutions, has unveiled its Radio Listenership Measurement Platform – RAM (Radio Audience Measurement) in a new avatar.
“Using innovative mobile technology & UI tools to leverage data analytics for radio broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals with unprecedented insights into radio listenership behaviour, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their strategies,” stated a press release.
“In today's digital age, data plays a vital role in understanding audience preferences and maximizing the impact of content delivery. The RAM data via TRES Software empowers stakeholders in the radio industry with comprehensive, real-time data and actionable intelligence to revolutionize their decision-making processes,” it added.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Audience Analytics: Our platform utilizes Digital Mobile Diary method to collect and analyse vast amounts of radio listenership data, providing in-depth audience profiles, demographic information, and listener behaviour insights. Currently, the base is 1600 respondents across 4 key markets; which will expand to other cities subsequently.
- Reduction of data lag: Enabling Faster data reporting, thereby reducing data lag from 3 weeks to just 5 days
- Web based Dashboard: No data uploads, Offline file saving, etc. Requires only Username and password to access!
- Cross Screen access: Access the dashboard anywhere, anytime on any screen!
- Data Visualization and Reporting: Easy-to-understand visualizations and customizable reports allow users to interpret complex data and communicate insights effectively, facilitating strategic decision-making and collaboration across teams.
"We are excited to present RAM, an indigenous Radio Listenership measurement platform, in a new form using Digital Technology to unlock the power of data & analytics and help grow the radio industry," said LV Krishnan, CEO.
Tejas Naik, Sr. Vice President, S-group & Business Development, stated that “Our goal is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals by offering them profound insights into listener behaviour. Through our platform, these stakeholders will be able to deliver engaging content, connect with their audiences, and achieve remarkable success in an ever-changing media environment.”
Anshu Yardi, Vice President, Business Development and Communications, also mentioned that “We plan to integrate Radio Audience data with Radio AdEx in the coming months. This integration will provide the industry with a comprehensive solution that will help post evaluation of Radio campaigns effectively.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
When Kapil Sharma talked about e4m Golden Mikes Awards on his show
In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian introduced RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 7:15 PM | 1 min read
e4m awards are undoubtedly among the most coveted recognitions in the industry. These awards celebrate the best minds in the industry and are worn by the receivers as a badge of great honour. While these recognitions from the e4m group definately bring one a lot of appreciation in the industry, they can also sometimes help one appear on one of India’s most popular TV programmes, The Kapil Sharma Show! Something like this happened in the latest episode of the show. This episode featured RJs Anmol, Anurag Pandey, Naved, Jeeturaaj and Malishka. In the show, Sharma is seen introducing RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards.
Take a look here:
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube