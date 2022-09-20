9X Media elevates Bhupendra Makhi as Chief Executive Officer

9X Media has announced that it has elevated Bhupendra Makhi to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). During his long innings with 9X, Makhi was also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, who rose the ranks from Vice-President, Finance. He has been with the organisation since 2007. In his new role Bhupendra will now spearhead strategic business developments for the company, while advancing and strengthening the company’s strategic focus in India.

Makhi brings with him an in depth understanding of the financial sector and an impressive track-record in the Media & Entertainment industry. He has exceptional credentials of delivering strong results.

Commenting on his elevation as CEO, Bhupendra Makhi said “I am grateful to our investors and the Board for entrusting me with this role. 9X Media has reached an important stage, having met significant milestones, and achieving positive performance. We remain highly encouraged and I look forward to continuing to work closely with all the teams for the benefit of the company and creating value for our stakeholders.”

