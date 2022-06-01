9X Media restructures Ad Sales team

To optimise the Sales resources and implement effective Sales processes in every targeted customer segment, 9X Media has restructured its Ad Sales Team. Ajay Bedi, Darpan Kindalkar & Anusri Unnikrishnan have been elevated to National Sales Head of 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan and 9X Jhakaas, respectively. While Ajay will report to Nihal Ghosh, Darpan & Anusri would report to Deepali Oroskar. The flagship Channel - 9XM will be managed directly by Nihal.

Commenting on the development Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer, 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. said “The entertainment industry, especially the music industry in India is going through an exciting transition. The past two years have been difficult for a majority of people. In these difficult times, Music stood out as a companion. Music helped people to de-stress. Hence the consumption of music has increased. Being India’s largest music television broadcaster, we want to leverage this momentum. The restructuring of the Ad Sales team will definitely take the network towards the next phase of success and achievements.”

Commenting on the elevation, Ajay Bedi, National Sales Head of 9X Jalwa said “I feel humbled by the faith put in me to lead the All India Sales for 9X Jalwa. The markets are opening up post Covid and so is Jalwa evolving into a force to reckon with in the Hindi Music genre. My priority would be to make brands across India aware of the scope and content creation/integration opportunities which 9X Jalwa presents and the programming initiatives which are being undertaken to be at par with the top channels in the Music genre.”

Anusri Unnikrishnan, National Sales Head of 9X Jhakaas said, “I'm really excited to head Ad sales nationally for 9X Jhakaas - India’s first Marathi music channel. Planning a post covid roadmap for 9X Jhakaas’ accelerated growth will be critical. FICCI KPMG says regional languages will make up 60% of television consumption in 2025 from around 55% in 2020. Regional Brands in India are driving the Bharat (Non-Metro) Consumption with a strong market share in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. 9X Jhakaas has a strong following with a young, affluent rural population along with urban audiences ensuring it will play a key role for advertisers who want to target Maharashtra which has India’s highest GDP by state and also the most urbanized.”

Darpan Kindalkar, National Sales Head of 9X Tashan said, “Regional markets with regard to TV advertising have gone through a dynamic change over last few years. Punjabi Music consumption is more devoted as compared to how music is been consumed in other parts of our country. Since its inception, 9X Tashan continues to command that number one position in consumers’ heart and grow that faithful tribe week on week. It has also opened up new advertising avenues for the brands over the years. I'm glad to be part of such a great heritage. Priority is to first take the revenues to pre pandemic levels, along with opening other avenues for the brands through content creation, on ground events, integrations, etc.”

