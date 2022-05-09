9X Media elevates Deepali Oroskar and Nihal Ghosh to Sr. Vice President – Ad Sales

9X Media Pvt. Ltd announced the elevation of Deepali Oroskar and Nihal Ghosh to Sr. Vice President of Ad Sales. While Nihal will be in-charge of revenues for 9XM and 9X Jalwa, Deepali will lead the Ad sales teams for 9X Tashan and 9X Jhakaas. They both will report to Punit Pandey – Chief Business Officer, 9X Media.

Deepali and Nihal are both senior ad sales professionals with each of them having over 15 years of experience.

Commenting on this development Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer, 9X Media Pvt Ltd. said “Deepali and Nihal have both been with the organisation for over a decade and have consistently proven their mettle. They have lead the ad sales teams to achieve better revenue targets and have performed extremely well. In their new roles, I am confident that they will achieve much success, steering the Network towards the next phase of growth.”

Sharing his enthusiasm Nihal Ghosh, Sr. Vice President Ad Sales 9XM & 9X Jalwa said “I am delighted to be a part of 9X Media. From a single music television channel, 9X Media has evolved into India’s largest music television network comprising of platforms both television and digital. It’s exciting as well as challenging to helm the Ad revenue at 9XM and 9X Jalwa. My current focus will be on reinstating the Ad revenue to the pre covid levels and to put the channels back on the growth trajectory.”

Echoing Nihal’s sentiments, Deepali Oroskar, Sr. Vice President Ad Sales 9X Tashan & 9X Jhakaas said, “This is indeed an exciting time to lead the ad sales function for 9X Tashan and 9X Jhakaas. The pandemic has created disruption across all industries. It has drastically changed the way people consume and engage with media and content. Brands need to keep pace with the changing consumer psychographics. Regional channels have shown immense potential in attracting the new age consumer. My priority would be to make brands aware about this new dynamics and ensure an excellent run for our channels.”

