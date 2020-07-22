Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma bag 26% of ad endorsements: TAM AdEx

Film actresses ruled the roost of celebrity-endorsed ads during both quarters of 2020, according to the latest TAM AdEx report on Celebrity Endorsement

The impact of COVID-19, between April and June ’20, advertising volumes on TV for Celebrity endorsed Ads dropped by 39% compared to Jan-March’20, says the TAM Adex report on Celebrity Endorsement for the period of Jan- June’20.

The report also states that the share of celebrity-endorsed ads decreased during April-June’20 compared to Jan-Mar’20 period. In the period Jan- March’20, celebrity endorsements commanded 24% of the ads whereas 76% was commanded by non- celebrity ads. Meanwhile, the period April-June’20, the celebrity ads on TV declined to 21% and the rest was non- celebrity ads. Similarly, the count of celebrities has also seen a drop in Apr-Jun’20 compared to Jan-Mar’20 i.e the number dropped to 180 from 200 celebrities.

The report also states that the film actresses topped the celebrity-endorsed ads during both the quarters of 2020. Even though share has dropped to 43% in April-June’20 period as compared to 45% in Jan- March’20 followed by film actors which too seen a drop during April- June’20 to 36% versus 38% share in Jan- March’20. Whereas, shares of sportspersons and TV actresses witnessed a rise in April- June period.

As per the report, during April-June’20, ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’ sector topped in celebrity-endorsed ads with 23% share followed by F&B sector with 21% share and services by 10% share. Also, the top three sectors had a 55% share of ad volumes for Celebrity endorsed ads on TV. ‘Laundry’ and ‘Education’ sectors were the new entrants in the top 10 list of Apr-Jun’20 and the top 10 sectors added more than 90% share of Ad volumes.

Based on the preference of celebrities in the top three sectors during Apr-Jun ’20, the ratio of Ad volumes for Male and Female celebrities was nearly equal for the top 10 sectors. However, ads under the cosmetics sector were only endorsed by female celebrities and among the top three sectors, celebrity-endorsed ads of ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’ were dominated by female celebrities. F&B’ sector had a nearly equal share of ad volumes for male and female celebrities whereas the ‘Services’ sector was dominated by male celebrities.

Among the celebrity-endorsed ads, ‘Toilet Soaps’ grabbed the highest ads with a 12% share of Ad volumes during Apr-Jun ’20. Also, 7 out of the top 10 categories belonged to the FMCG sector and the other three were from the E-commerce sector. Interestingly, Ecom-Gaming witnessed a significant rise in ad volumes to achieve the seventh rank in Apr-Jun ’20 compared to 78th rank in the previous quarter. ‘Toilet Soaps’ maintained its first rank whereas ‘Milk Beverages’ replaced ‘Toilet/Floor Cleaners’ from the second position in Apr-Jun ’20 compared to Jan-Mar ’20.

According to the TAM report, Virat Kohli topped the list of most visible celebrities through Ad endorsements with an average visibility of 10 hrs per day across all TV channels followed by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor who ranked second and third with 9 hours and 8 hours of ad duration/day during Apr-Jun’20 respectively.

However, based on the number of categories endorsed by top ten celebrities, Akshay Kumar was the top celebrity among all celebrities in all professions to endorse the maximum number of categories in Apr-Jun’20. Whereas the category count for 7 out Top 10 celebrities dropped in Apr-Jun’20 compared to Jan-Mar’20. Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor saw an increase whereas Kiara Advani endorsed categories remained the same for both the quarters.

Among the celebrity couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli topped with 26% share of ad volumes with 16 number of brands. Whereas at second and third positions, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had an almost equal share of Ad Volumes but the number of brands was highest for Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh ranked fourth in the list with 12% share and 18 number of brands.