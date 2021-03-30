Timex unveils new campaign featuring Sidharth Malhotra

The We Don't Stop campaign conveys a message of hope and resiliency as many around the world continue to persevere in the face of difficult circumstances

Timex unveils its new digital brand campaign – WE DON’T STOP™ through a brand film featuring actor Sidharth Malhotra and global influencers. The slogan known around the world, “It takes a licking and keeps on ticking,” is getting a modern update that better expresses the outlook and mindset of the company in the 21st century. With the campaign’s debut, Timex unveils its new creative featuring notable change makers from around the world who display their resilience and are inspiring others through their actions, as well as supporting the #TOGETHERBAND campaign to further the “We Don’t Stop” mission.

With this new campaign, WE DON’T STOP™ conveys a message of hope and resiliency as many around the world continue to persevere in the face of difficult circumstances. The campaign’s hero video, shot pre COVID, now symbolizes a future where people can be brought together again, to achieve a common mission and celebrate each other’s achievements. This ethos serves as the inspiration for the video, which is overlaid with a special rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” — a perfect encapsulation of what the campaign is all about, and how the brand is readying itself for whatever comes next.

“WE DON’T STOP is a natural progression for the brand,” says Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President and CEO of Timex Group. “The campaign speaks to the resilience that we are all surrounded by – stories of grit, perseverance, ingenuity and heart – stories that strengthen us to carry on. WE DON'T STOP champions our everyday heroes and everything we have stood for over the past 167 years, without losing a step as we continue forward.”

Sidharth Malhotra, Actor, Indian Film Industry, on the launch said, “I am glad to associate with Timex for this inspiring campaign - We Don’t Stop. It’s so authentic and truly celebrates the pride and determination that people across the world are demonstrating. Really like how the brand is encouraging everyone to challenge the status quo and inspiring them to keep moving forward. I believe that everyone has their own individual We Don’t Stop story and each story should be shared with the world.”

For more than a century, Timex has been innovative and forward-thinking with bold new ideas for the ever-changing times. Timex has graced the wrists of presidents, traveled to space and continued to innovate and collaborate with some of the coolest designers and brands in fashion. The new WE DON’T STOP™ platform symbolizes the continuation of a boundary-breaking mentality, championing everyday heroes that embody “We Don’t Stop” in everything they do. This campaign is here to be more than an ethos at Timex; it provides a platform for all the stories out there that have inspired the company to keep going.

It is with that outlook that Timex has joined #TOGETHERBAND in driving awareness for this global campaign dedicated to creating a more equitable, peaceful and sustainable future for all. It is just one more step the company is taking toward a better future — something worth striving for as we continue to adapt, grow, learn and collaborate.

