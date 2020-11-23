Tata Sky celebrates World Television Day with new campaign

Tata Sky has launched a campaign #YahaSabDekha conceptualized by Chimp&z Inc. The campaign features an original mashup track from the internet and social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate.

The campaign film uses a mix of illustrations and real imagery, capturing memorable moments and the most-beloved characters and scenes from different genres of entertainment. Presented in Yashraj’s signature style, the imagery was woven together with original lyrics, delivering a distinctive composition that promises to strike a chord with viewers and netizens.

The campaign was released across Tata Sky’s social media handles on 21st November, World Television Day and was simultaneously shared by Yashraj on his social channels. Owing to its trendy format with a touch of nostalgia, the mashup track garnered favour among millennials, resulting in over 2.6 million video views and is still gaining momentum.

Commenting on the campaign Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky, said, “Television is the primary platform of content consumption in India and has been a source of joy and entertainment for the nation. This World Television Day, we celebrate the anniversary of TV- our constant companion through decades and pay tribute to the evergreen days of entertainment which every generation can relate to. For the campaign #YahaSabDekha, we have partnered with Yashraj Mukhate to deliver our thoughts in the most trendy and distinctive style that syncs well with our social media savvy audience.”

Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO & Co-founder of Chimp&z Inc said, “The idea of collaborating with Yashraj Mukhate was in the pipeline for some time and World TV Day came as the right opportunity. #YahaSabDekha serves as a reminder to all of us that even amidst the plethora of options available for entertainment, the golden days of television remain unfazed and fresh in our memories. The song rendition is a testament to our childhood.”