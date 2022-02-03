Chimp&z Inc bags Autocar India’s creative mandate

Haymarket SAC Publishing (India) Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between Haymarket and Sorabjee Automotive Communications, has appointed Chimp&z Inc from Merge Infinity Global as the creative and ideation partner for Autocar India, Autocar Professional, and What Car? magazines. The accounts were won in a comprehensive pitch. The agency will be conceptualizing and designing the brands’ digital creative strategies and communication. The scope also entails positioning, creating guidelines and assets, conceiving digital marketing and advertising campaigns for the brand. The account will be serviced from the agency's Mumbai office.

On the association, Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor of Autocar India and Director, Haymarket SAC, said, “The team at Chimp&z are a passionate bunch, high on energy and bubbling with creativity. It’s a pleasure working with a company that shares our values for producing the best possible content, and has a ‘can do’ spirit.”

Commenting on the win, Angad Manchanda, CEO & Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc said, "We are thrilled to create unconventional digital content for a publication like Autocar India, acclaimed for its exceptional editorial content and production standards. Lavinn (co-founder) and I are both motorheads and have been ardent fans of the work Hormazd Sorabjee and his team pull off at Autocar India. We have aligned a dedicated team of motor enthusiasts who will be leading the brand here at Chimp&z Inc and we look forward to creating powerful pieces of work for the brands."

