Tata Sky celebrates 15 years of strong and steadfast bond with customers

Tata Sky marked its 15-year milestone with a heartfelt campaign. Paying homage to the deep and meaningful relationship the brand shares with its subscribers, the campaign #15YearsConstant underscores the value Tata Sky has brought into the lives of its customers through its quality service and high-end content delivery.

In collaboration with Chimp&z Inc., the campaign #15YearsConstant poignantly captures the continual bond Tata Sky cherishes with its subscribers. The video encapsulates the everchanging life of a family, with a window-seat ticket to observe how they grew and outgrew the initial roots and took shape of an all-new abode, centring on the emotion, that despite the transitions, the one thing that has stood the test of time and has lived the journey of change with Indian families is Tata Sky.

Commenting on the milestone anniversary, Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky said, “Through this campaign, we wanted to portray that the world has evolved and so has Tata Sky, but the bond that we share with our subscribers has remained strong and steadfast. Our sincere appreciation and profound thanks to all that made this journey memorable and gratifying.”

Talking about the campaign, Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO & Co-Founder at Chimp&z Inc said,"Every year the team at Chimp&z Inc puts their best foot forward to celebrate the anniversary of our partner, Tata Sky. Throughout the course of our 5-year relationship, we've delivered some amazing campaigns for our audiences across the country. Tata Sky continues to be a household name despite the changing times. Keeping that as the focal point of our knowledge, #15YearsConstant was born. The narrative takes us on a poetic journey of growing up, with Tata Sky depicted as a subtle yet influential part of viewers’ lives. The video is a wonderful amalgamation of visual storytelling and lyrical artistry, which will make our audience reminisce their days of yore. Kudos to the entire team at Griffin Pictures and Chimp&z Inc, for bringing this concept alive. Thank you, Tata Sky, for continuing to bring us quality entertainment for 15 long years."

