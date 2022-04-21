Chimp&z Inc elevates Ashish Duggal as Chief Operating Officer

Chimp&z Inc, the digital creative agency from the house of Merge Infinity Global, has elevated Ashish Duggal, erstwhile Vice President – Growth & Operations to the role of Chief Operating Officer of the company effective from April 2022. In his new role, Duggal will focus on accelerating the agency’s expansion across key business verticals by adding new revenue streams and will continue to report to the group founders – Angad Singh Manchanda & Lavinn Rajpal. He will administer new business acquisitions, large-scale campaigns, strategy, influencer management, project management team, and overall agency operations to redefine the company's growth metrics. This announcement was made right after Chimp&z Inc was officially recognized as a Great Place To Work®-Certified company in India from (March 2022 to March 2023).

Last year, Duggal was recognized & listed as one of India’s 40 Most Disruptive Minds under 40 by the Agency Reporter. The digital agency currently works with renowned brands such as Autocar India, Tata Play Binge, Cartoon Network India, NMIMS, MyGlamm, POGO India, APL Apollo Pipes, Jeevansathi, Coin DCX, Hashtag Poker, Vinod Cookware, Astral Limited, TATA Play, LenDenClub, MuscleXP and others.

On the elevation, Angad Singh Manchanda & Lavinn Rajpal, Founders of Chimp&z Inc, said, “Ashish is a thinker with an acute understanding of our clients’ evolving requirements. He has a track record of harnessing creativity in all its forms to deliver rapid growth and results. His knowledge and erudition about the ever-changing digital market always came to fruition for the agency. We wish him the best for his new role and hope that he continues to deliver strategic solutions that will uplift Chimp&z Inc.’s success metrics.”

Ashish Duggal, COO, Chimp&z Inc said, “I stepped into Chimp&z Inc at a time when Covid-19 was wreaking havoc across industries. Even in such uncertain situations, the agency managed to deliver remarkable content for its clients, holding the team together. I am truly honored to become the COO of this whip-smart team of storytellers. With a strategic roadmap in place, an exciting time comes ahead. I look forward to contributing to the new wave of growth for Chimp&z Inc in the global market establishing it as a digital powerhouse.”

