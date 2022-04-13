Raw Beauty hands over its digital mandate to Chimp&z Inc

Chimp&z Inc, the digital agency from the house of Merge Infinity Global Network, has bagged the digital mandate of skincare essentials brand, Raw Beauty. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for formulating a brand tonality, crafting social media communications, looking into digital strategies, and media planning. The first phase of this partnership is to launch a website, designed and conceptualized by the agency.

Chimp&z Inc will undertake the responsibility of managing its social media and increasing brand awareness for boosting conversion rates and sales. While working on the brand tonality, the agency will establish brand guidelines, brand positioning, develop various pillars of communications based on brand philosophy, set up a fixed brand voice, design logo and layouts for story templates, and much more.

Sunayana Walia, Co-founder, Raw Beauty, said, “We are eager to expand our customer base by actively and effectively reaching out to our target segment. That would require us to ramp up our social media presence by improving our Instagram presence and strategically deploying ads. We want to ensure that our outreach and marketing strategy reflects the core values of the brand. After exploring multiple options in the market, we are confident that the enthusiasm and professionalism of the Chimp&z Inc team would be crucial in taking our brand to the next level. Their extensive experience in the industry and their commendable past work encouraged us to hire them. The quality of our partnership thus far has been excellent and we are excited for it to translate into tangible results.”

Commenting on the association, Ashish Duggal, Vice President - Growth & Operations, Chimp&z Inc said, “Raw Beauty is an emerging brand that holds a vision to make people comfortable and confident about their raw selves. With their extensive range of products to select from, we believe that our team of strategic experts. can add a lot of value to their social media marketing by making it one of the best brands to consider for natural products. Leveraging our experience of creating a digital footprint for beauty brands, we look forward to this partnership and are confident that we will be a big part of their scaling exercise.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)