Digital Refresh Networks wins digital mandate for HeidelbergCement India
HeidelbergCement India. It is part of Heidelberg Materials
Digital Refresh Networks (DRN), a content solutions agency, has secured the digital mandate for HeidelbergCement India. It is part of Heidelberg Materials.
“The collaboration marks an exciting milestone as DRN undertakes comprehensive content solutions mandate across social, influence, search and media initiatives. This strategic alliance aims to enhance the brand's overall presence and reinforce its position as an industry pioneer. The Delhi branch of Digital Refresh Networks will handle and manage the account’s creative communication,” read a press statement.
Talking about this collaboration, the MD of HeidelbergCement India, Joydeep Mukherjee said, “DRN has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of our brand guidelines and aptly addressed our market positioning concerns. Their pitch impressed us by meeting our creative requirements and paving the way for promising outcomes. By aligning our creative and media efforts, we anticipate to gain a competitive edge in the markets."
Barin Mukherjee, CEO of Digital Refresh Networks, envisions a promising future for this partnership. He said that "We are honored to collaborate with HeidelbergCement India and are looking forward to create the right messaging and look at communication which resonates with local markets. Our team is all set to create digital experiences with influencers and individual homeowners and drive consideration for the brand. We are all set to together achieve unprecedented success together."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ad frauds in India close to Rs 5000 cr: Himanshu Nagrecha, TrafficGuard
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, Nagrecha, VP of Customer Growth, India & South Asia, TrafficGuard, shed light on digital ad malpractices in the form of bots, click farms, domain spoofing, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 12:49 PM | 3 min read
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, advertisers, agencies and experts came together to speak about the evolving role of technology and creativity in the field of advertising. Ad fraud, one of the most pressing issues in advertising and marketing, was addressed in a keynote speech titled 'Ad Fraud Unmasked: The Invisible Threat of Digital Advertising' by Himanshu Nagrecha, VP of Customer Growth, India & South Asia, TrafficGuard.
Speaking about the growing digital spends in India, Nagrecha said, “To understand the scale of ad fraud, we first need to understand the scale of digital advertising. So by the end of 2023, digital advertising will be almost half of all the ad spends in India, which means we are talking of numbers of about Rs 51,000 crore annually that will be spent on digital advertising. Of this, there are estimates that close to about 10 per cent of the budget is wasted on invalid traffic and ad fraud, which means the size of ad fraud in India is close to about Rs 5000 crores.”
Talking about the waste of money, while shooting in the dark, he said, “TrafficGuard has worked with advertisers in India, and globally. We have seen that ad fraud is pretty much visible across all the different digital media channels. We have seen close to about 12 percent of spending are wasted on invalid traffic or ad fraud close to about 47 percent of installs are invalid or attributed to the wrong source because of the ad frauds and about 23 percent of conversions are invalid due to misattributions. We see it is across all the channels that we are with that advertisers or marketers deploy.”
He explained that ad fraud on the other hand is a kind of invalid traffic that is mostly driven intentionally to harm your campaign objectives. It is driven for the financial gains by the partner's.
Nagrecha also explained the types of ad fraud, he said, “Most of us are familiar with the kind of ad frauds but still some of them are very prevalent and are popular ones like location fraud, bots, malwarees, click farm, domain spoofing, ad stacking, cookie stuffing, incentivize ad.”
Talking on how Traffic Guard is helping and growing, he said, “We have spent more than six years developing digital measurement advertising solutions as well as fraud mitigation solutions. We are a listed company listed on the Australian stock exchanges. More than half of our team comprises of Google Certified ads partner as well as the cloud partner and on a monthly basis we measure close to about 100 billion-plus transactions/ Transactions here means the digital currency of impression click installs or any other conversion that in Market here would want us to measure and verify for them.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
The bill has been made technology agnostic so that evolving data concepts can be included without amendments
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 was passed on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha of Indian parliament. This act will now become the first law to protect citizen’s personal data.
The bill has been made technology agnostic such that data concepts that are still evolving can be included without requiring amendments, said the Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The Bill addresses two key long-standing demands of the tech industry– allowing relaxations around the age of consent for children, and significantly easing cross-border data flows.
It seeks to ease data storage, processing and transfer norms for government and private companies including BigTech firms as well as local firms seeking growth abroad. Once it becomes law, it will ease data flows and reduce compliance burdens for tech giants like Google and Meta which have stored the personal data of millions of Indians. It allows companies to export data to any country except those specified by the government.
Vaishnaw had introduced the bill in the lower house on August 3. It was then demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny.
The minister said that the bill will not override any law that provides for a higher degree of protection for or restriction on transfer of personal data by an entity.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
AI should lead to goal-directed adaptive behaviour: Daniel Hulme
The Chief AI Officer of WPP spoke to exchange4media on the misconceptions about AI, the impact of Generative AI and where WPP stands in the use of this advanced tech
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 10, 2023 9:11 AM | 10 min read
Daniel Hulme, the Chief AI Officer of WPP is in India to speak at e4m TechManch 2023. On the sidelines of the event, we caught up with him to understand how AI is changing the marketing and advertising world, the most common mistakes made in the use of AI and what its limitations are.
Hulme also spoke to us about his two-year journey in WPP post-acquisition and on a host of other issues.
Edited excerpts:
What exactly is AI? A lot of things are misunderstood as Artificial Intelligence. Can you explain?
I think ultimately there are many definitions of AI, and the most popular one is getting computers to do things that humans can do. Over the past 10 years, we've managed to get machines to recognise objects and images to correspond in natural language. When we get machines to behave like humans and because humans are the most intelligent beings we know in the universe, we assume that intelligence is bounded by our intelligence.
Its goal is directed adaptive behaviour. It means that you're trying to route your vehicles to maximise deliveries, or you're trying to spend your marketing money to maximise reach or allocate your workforce to improve the well-being of a goal.
The key word is adaptive, goal-directed adaptive behaviour. What you want to do is build systems that make decisions, learn about whether those decisions are good or bad, and adapt themselves so that the next time they make better decisions. If I held most of the things that we do in the industry to that definition, nobody's doing AI. We don't build adaptive systems in production. Over the past few years, we've developed a different way of thinking about AI, not through definitions or technologies, but through its applications.
Over the past decade, new algorithms and data computing allowed us to do some really interesting things and that's a much better way of thinking about AI.
What are some of the ways in which AI is used by WPP internally and for its clients?
It might be worthwhile talking about the six applications because they apply to any company. So, the first application is task automation. It's using very simple algorithms and macros RPA to replace repetitive, mundane tasks that human beings are doing with essentially a very simple algorithm. They're simple solutions, they free up a huge amount. So, it might be in our companies.
The second category is content generation. Agencies want to generate content and we all have access to now large language models and generative AI to allow us to generate content very quickly. I think what is a differentiator is organisations that can generate brand-specific content. So, if I say to a large language model, create an image of a cat holding a pen in space, it will do a very good job of that. But if I'm working on the Montblanc brand, I want it to be a Montblanc pen aligned with the Montblanc style guides, so being able to generate brand-specific content is very important.
The third category is human representation, which is replacing people. For instance, people in a call centre or salespeople can be replaced with AI that looks and behaves exactly like a human being. But what's powerful about generative AI and large language models is that we can get AI to represent how humans think and feel about content. So, when I show you a picture of a cat holding a pen in space, you create a very different image in your mind than somebody else. And what we can do now, which we haven't been able to do before, is use AI to reconstruct how people perceive and feel about content, which is incredibly powerful.
You can take these large language models, you can train it on, for example, review data, so all of the reviews of a particular movie or a product and then you can essentially have that represent how an audience feels about those types of products. We can also build models that represent not just target audiences, but also cultures and politicians and newspapers to see how they perceive content, to make sure that we're creating content that doesn't cause harm.
The fourth category is insight extraction. This is what people have been calling AI for the past decade, which is essentially using statistics, and machine learning to predict what's going to happen. So, given this piece of content, can I predict - will it lead to a certain number of clicks and comments? What's powerful about these modern technologies is they're not only able to predict what's going to happen but explain why.
Moreover, the accuracy rate depends on the data, it depends on what you're trying to predict. For your work, again, you're never going to get 100 per cent because the world is dynamic, but it's accurate enough for our customers to be happy.
The fifth category is complex decision-making. In our world, we have now the ability to predict whether a piece of content is going to lead to activation. We have to push that content across lots of different channels to make sure that we're maximising the impact for our customers, given the constraints around budget and time. That is what is called a large-scale optimisation problem, which is in a different flavour of AI than large language models.
The final category is human augmentation, where you can build digital representations of new employees and I can train that on your data. I can use that digital twin to allocate you to do jobs that align much better with your values and preferences than you might even know.
AI won’t make people jobless, it will instead elevate people to be more creative and be able to come up with lots of ideas. So, all we're doing is freeing people up from mundane, repetitive tasks, and removing friction to enable people to explore their creative genius.
Generative AI technologies that create content autonomously have shown great potential. How do experts predict these technologies will impact businesses and society in the long term? What challenges might arise from their widespread use?
We'll move from just creating goods that are faster, better and cheaper, and hopefully create goods and services that tap into the other things that human beings value like nostalgia and connectedness and education.
I think that the brands that are going to survive and thrive are the ones that deliver a much richer experience for consumers and also who are purposeful. So, we know now that it's not just good enough to have a strong, profitable business. You need to have a purpose. If you don't have a purpose, you're not going to attract customers, you're not going to attract talent. And I'd like to think that what we do in WPP helps companies grow and use that growth to feed that purpose.
How has it been with WPP for two years?
It's been one of the best kinds of business decisions of my life. I run a company of 120 people. We were on a marathon. We didn't know what the end looked like. The opportunity came along to join WPP, which had a purpose that aligns with our purpose. We want to unlock people from economic constraints to create and make a better world. And then that is WPP's purpose, essentially. We also have an opportunity to use AI to completely reinvent an entire industry. That's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Moreover, culturally, we're aligned. I'm a massive fan of my peers. The leadership, the purpose, and the exposure that we get from brands. The platform that I have as Chief AI Officer is also something that I care deeply about.
How would you assess WPP India when it comes to using AI?
We've just been developing over the past year in light of these new advances. The first stop for me was in India to socialise that strategy, which is why I'm here, to get feedback and then to start aligning this incredible resource we have across WPP. We do have incredible talent here in India, which will grow and thrive.
I see exponential improvement in using these technologies for our project.
How equipped is Team India in the use of AI when compared to other markets?
It's hard to put numbers. India is both strong from a creative perspective and also from a technological perspective, which is unique. Some jurisdictions are only strong in one. I'll be using as much as I can to achieve the AI strategy and to make sure that our brands are feeling that as fast as possible.
I think we have strength and knowledge across all of those different areas, not only to improve WPP and not only to serve our brands but even as potential service integrators to provide this new infrastructure, and these new technologies for our customers. I expect to be out here a lot more.
What are the most common mistakes made when approaching the use of AI and how can they be avoided?
There are so many mistakes. So, I think what we've seen over the past decade is companies not understanding what AI is, not understanding the nature of their problems. They've been doing what everybody else does, which is hiring machine learning experts or data scientists because they think that extracting insights from data will lead to better decisions and for the most part give human beings more insights. Don't typically mean that they make better decisions.
Decision-making is a completely different field in computer science, a completely different set of technologies and skills. I'm a big advocate of making sure that we use the right algorithms to solve that problem first and then work backwards around identifying the right insights, and the right data to drive those insights.
I think some decisions absolutely should be done by AI. I can give you an example. There are five people in this room. If I wanted to allocate five people to five jobs, there are 120 possible ways I can allocate five people, five jobs, okay? If I've got 15 people to allocate 15 jobs, I've got now a trillion ways, 15 times, 14 times. If I've got 60 people to allocate to 60 jobs, I've got now more possible combinations than there are atoms in the universe to expect a human to figure out how to allocate people, even people to do jobs beyond seven. AI can solve that problem significantly better than any human being.
There are thousands of these types of decision problems that human beings are doing, and they're solving very badly. And if we applied AI, we can massively improve performance. So, companies are yet not open to using AI for solving problems or they're not aware of it.
Generative AI is very good at knowing things about the world. It's very good at telling you what it knows about the world through images and text. It is not good at making decisions. The other thing we see companies making a mistake with regards to AI is the same way that they make mistakes with technology, with software. They don’t budget for supporting those systems and maintaining them. They hire expensive people to build these AIS. And then what happens is that an expensive person ends up supporting those five AIs, and they don't get to do more interesting things.
(Read the Impact magazine’s coming edition for more answers.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shailja Samant joins ShemarooMe as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Distribution
In her previous stints she has led teams to successes with Industry first Partnerships & Innovations across AVOD & SVOD
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 8:06 PM | 1 min read
Shailja Samant has joined ShemarooMe as the Head of Strategic Partnerships and Distribution.
Samant has over twelve years of experience spanning major Media & Entertainment brands with stints at JioCinema, MX Player & Aha.
She has led teams to successes with Industry first Partnerships & Innovations across AVOD & SVOD. With her expertise in leading ecosystem & non-ecosystem partnerships in SVOD along with AVOD distribution deals, her new mandate is to steer ShemarooMe towards higher growth potential.
During her latest stint at JioCinema, she played an instrumental role in forging strategic alliances across diverse platforms for seamless distribution of IPL 2023 through the JioCinema app. At MX Shailja spearheaded transformative alliances for their SVOD business, driving business growth & nurturing talented teams. In her tenure at Aha as the Lead-Revenue & Partnerships Shailja drove the vision and execution for Aha to drive revenue growth through strategic subscriptions and brand partnerships.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Structured & collaborative framework is the key to successful digital transformation’
At e4m TechManch, Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group, delivered a leader session on the topic ‘Ensuring brand’s success through digital transformation’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 6:09 PM | 2 min read
At the seventh edition of TechManch 2023, Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group, delivered a leader session on topic ‘Ensuring brand’s success through digital transformation’. The session covered how brands need to adapt to and leverage digital transformation to achieve remarkable results, deliver exceptional customer experience and grow in today’s technology-driven world.
Rai opened the session talking about focussing on the political and social part of growth. “I think we have to have a balanced growth and I think that is the area where we, as citizens, have something to contribute to,” he mentioned.
He elucidated, “The most critical thing we have started to do now is to engage with the government platforms, because at times, as private sectors, we thought we would be doing everything without the government’s intervention. We are embedding the government data platform and the planning. We are trying to build functional platform in the area of logistics, customers, energy and predictive maintenance. Digital is acting as a glue within our group to share best practices, to leverage what one has done and bringing us together.”
Concluding the session, Rai conveyed, “Structured and collaborative framework is the key to successful digital transformation. You have to reimagine, reiterate and re-architect. All three have to work in unison together. Your ways of thinking, working and doing have to evolve.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
WhatsApp brings features that enables screen sharing during video call
One can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to share screen during a video call.
Talking about the initiative, Mark Zuckerberg said, 'We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp.'
“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call. You can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen. You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone,” read a press statement.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Every conversation begins and ends with data for a marketer'
A panel of experts decoded the fundamentals of data strategy at TechManch 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:00 PM | 4 min read
Modern marketing runs on data. Most of us must have at some point or the other come across the saying ‘data is the new oil’. A panel of experts decoded the fundamentals of data strategy at TechManch 2023.
Along with the session chair Santhosh Srikant, Director and General Manager, Acoustic India, panellists Animesh Kishore, Head COE Digital & Analytics, ITC Limited; Ravi Vijayaraghavan, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Flipkart Group and Nagaraj Krishnamurthy, Chief Analytics Officer, Madison World explored why marketing needs to be data-driven to be effective and how it allows brands to evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing to enhance customer experience for greater ROI.
“For a marketeer, every conversation begins and ends with data,” Srikant pointed out as he kickstarted the conversation.
Highlighting the importance of a robust data strategy, Kishore shared that ITC Limited, being an FMCG behemoth, invested significantly in getting the right granular data. “This meant a lot of investments that we did in terms of systems and processes at our distributors and front-line sales teams,” he added.
The main focus of ITC’s investments in granular data was to ensure accuracy and to get it at the right frequency. “We have a large field force that visits the markets and ITC has invested heavily to help them with digital tools,” Kishore said.
The FMCG giant has also over the past couple of years invested in D2C since it realised the importance of getting first-party information. “We thus created the ITC e store,” Kishore mentioned.
For a consumer tech company like Flipkart, Vijayaraghavan mentioned, the whole business primarily runs on data. “End to end, our entire value chain is revealed through data,” he added.
For instance, Vijayaraghavan shared that delivery speed can be an example. Looking at the conversions on the platform, the company can figure out what requires a higher delivery speed and what requires a lower delivery speed.
“For us, everything is primarily about the consumer journey and we used data to define this consumer journey,” shared Krishnamurthy. “The consumer journey starts right from when the consumer perceives the brand to the final purchase, and along the way come the touchpoints through which s/he can be influenced,” he added.
Krishnamurthy mentioned that as an agency, they don’t own any data, but work with marketers from companies like Flipkart and ITC for the same. The challenges and ways to handle these companies and the data are very different, he shared.
He categorised the data leveraging aspect into three buckets: Incremental revenue generated from high-quality data; Optimal utilisation of this data i.e., being able to do more at the same cost; and how well can one understand the product-to-market fit.
Krishnamurthy added that the third bucket is something that marketers should focus on more.
Srikant further pointed out how the world might be going cookieless soon and that first-party data is rising to be of great importance.
“As a traditional FMCG company, it is very difficult to get first-party data,” Kishore said. This is because a lot of the sales, especially in the categories that ITC operates in, happen via offline stores.
Therefore the company has been mainly relying on consumer touchpoints, to collect first-party data. “We do a lot of activations that help us get the data. ITC is also big on hotels, and hotels are a great source of fetching data,” Kishore added.
At Flipkart though, the challenge is different. Getting the first-party data is not the problem, but acting on it in real-time is one challenge, shared Vijayaraghavan.
Another point he mentioned was how in the next couple of years ‘Search’ which once was the key to knowing consumers best, will get disrupted with the coming of Generative AI and LLMs (Large Language Models).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube