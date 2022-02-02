Disney Star Network and Tata Sky execute 24-hour roadblock for Tata Play

Disney Star network executed a 24-hour roadblock for Tata Sky to drive awareness for their recent rebranding campaign as Tata Play. A key milestone in its 18-year journey, signaling the transformation into a content distribution company was communicated across the length and breadth of the country through this 24-hour network roadblock across the Disney Star network from January 27–28.

“Disney Star is thrilled to associate with Tata Sky at a critical juncture in their 18-year journey, as they rebrand themselves as Tata Play. This 24-hour network roadblock across all the entertainment channels of Disney Star demonstrates the strength of our network and the pivotal role it can play to support brands in their business transformation efforts. Our entertainment network’s rich experience and unparalleled reach of 700 million monthly unique viewers makes us the platform of choice for advertisers to derive the maximum investment value,” said Kevin Vaz, Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.

“The 24- hour roadblock on the Disney Star network has helped create massive awareness across India, of Tata Play and its offerings right on Day 1 of the launch. Disney Star teams across various channels worked closely with the Tata Play team and amplified the message through their well-known characters, and created many other value-adds which added further ammunition to the execution,” said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play. “It was an absolute delight to work with Disney Star network who brought all their resources together to provide a seamless execution for this brand transformation campaign,” he added.

The PAN India outreach was delivered in eight languages on 54 channels across its movies, entertainment, music, kids and infotainment & lifestyle channels. To further scale up the roadblock and deliver maximum impact, the network also executed 1,800+ Aston bands, 1450+ bugs, strategic in-show integrations in top shows across seven languages, 30+ creatives with their top talent and more.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)