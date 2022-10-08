Swiggy launches ‘Saddi city chakh lo’ campaign with Punjabi singer & actor Ammy Virk

In an attempt to build deeper connections with users across Delhi and Punjab, on-demand convenience platform Swiggy has collaborated with popular singer and actor- Ammy Virk for a series of TVCs. The humorous TVCs showcase local delicacies across the two states, which are now easily accessible at the tap of a button on Swiggy.

The organically shot commercials highlight the unique, sassy, and charming relationship between Ammy and his bodyguards. Though a foodie who is keen on eating all the scrumptious delicacies available in Delhi and Punjab, it is not always convenient for him to step out and travel long distances to enjoy a meal, unlike his bodyguards. In the film, we see Ammy’s bodyguards tease him with their local food escapades. But without taking it too far, they introduce him to the expansive range of dishes and restaurants on Swiggy, which changes the game completely.

Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy, “We are delighted to partner with Ammy Virk, one of the most loved artists in the North. The love for food in this region has always been well known. With a growing population of young, internet and convenience-savvy users, the demand for our services in the region has been heartening. With this partnership and through the fun stories this campaign highlights, we hope to inspire more users to make their meals more interesting with the wide range of food and restaurants available on Swiggy.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “To showcase how we have all the dishes and restaurants you can think of to eat in Delhi and Punjab, we chose to tell this story with someone who never has a choice to go and eat out as freely as us. A celebrity. More precisely, a celebrity of the stature of Ammy Virk. We crafted a campaign that flaunts the tongue-in-cheek relationship of Ammy Virk with his bodyguards. The sassy bodyguards tease him about all the places they’ve eaten at. But here enters Swiggy as Ammy’s saviour. It’s a thoroughly entertaining way to get a very important point across: Swiggy has all the dishes and restaurants you could think of.”

The campaign will be rolled out in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu across multiple touch points like TV, Print, OOH and Digital.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)