Spends on Covid-19 vaccination campaigns can be considered as CSR: MCA

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs in its latest notification has said that expenditure incurred by India Inc on awareness campaigns on the Covid-19 vaccination programme can be considered towards their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spends.

It must be mentioned that all companies with a net worth of Rs 500 crore or more, or turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or net profit of Rs 5 crore or more are required to spend 2 per cent of their average profit of the previous three years on CSR activities every year.

