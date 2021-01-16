CRIC

Spends on Covid-19 vaccination campaigns can be considered as CSR: MCA

Spending of CSR funds for carrying out awareness campaigns, programmes or public outreach campaigns on Covid-19 vaccination programme is an eligible CSR activity, stated the latest MCA notification.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 16, 2021 2:47 PM
covid 19

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs in its latest notification has said that expenditure incurred by India Inc on awareness campaigns on the Covid-19 vaccination programme can be considered towards their  Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spends.

“Spending of CSR funds for carrying out awareness campaigns, programmes or public outreach campaigns on Covid-19 vaccination programme is an eligible CSR activity,” read the notification.

It must be mentioned that all companies with a net worth of Rs 500 crore or more, or turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or net profit of Rs 5 crore or more are required to spend 2 per cent of their average profit of the previous three years on CSR activities every year.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ad spends Csr COVID-19 Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Dairy Milk Silk Mousse - #ScoopIntoChocolateHeaven campaign

Dairy Milk Silk Mousse is a 'scoop into chocolate heaven' says Mondelez's new campaign
7 hours ago

Nestlé Milkybar's new campaign - Promises of Goodness

Nestlé Milkybar launches new campaign using personalised augmented reality technology
7 hours ago

Lenovo

Lenovo India incurred advertising promotional expense of Rs 173.38 cr in FY20
6 hours ago