Sanya Malhotra stars in Shoppers Stop’s new campaign for its private brand ‘Fratini’

Shoppers Stop, India’s leading fashion and beauty destination has announced their new campaign–‘Belong in every moment’ with Sanya Malhotra, who has recently been roped in as the brand ambassador for private brands. This campaign beautifully depicts the Fratini girl, who is confident and flaunts her style effortlessly, to belong in every moment be it with friends or with colleagues. She is comfortable at home and at ease wherever she goes!

Fratini portrays a versatile fashion quotient that can be carried from boardroom to casual to vacation to evening look. The brand radiates a sense of both comfort and trending styles, with classic to contemporary ensembles. The Fratini collection has dresses, jumpsuits, smart formals, cool casuals in beautiful colours and silhouettes. The brand is exclusively available across all Shoppers Stop stores and on shoppersstop.com.

Commenting on the film, Ms. Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief Marketing Officer at Shoppers Stop says, “Fratini is a confident, and stylish brand that offers a well-curated contemporary collection. It blends urban styles with modern fashion for young men and women. Fratini allows you to carry yourself effortlessly with confidence and style. The collaboration brings out the synergy between brand values of Fratini and Sanya’s young vibrant energy! With Sanya on board, we are also creating a better resonance for our younger consumers.”

