Reckitt Benckiser replaces HUL to become top advertiser in week 10: BARC

In week 10 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, Reckitt Benckiser has replaced Hindustan Unilever and emerged as the largest advertiser for week 10, while HUL fell at the second position. Meanwhile, Lizol in the top ten brands category continues to enjoy the pole position.

Reckitt Benckiser (India) registered 233634 insertions, followed by Hindustan Lever in the second position with 207714 insertions. Cadbury India maintained its third rank this time with 42919 insertions.

ITC, Brooke Bond Lipton India, and Godrej Consumer Products bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spots this week and registered 40556, 35751, and 34356 insertions respectively.

Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble bagged the seventh spot with 32539 insertions. Lakme Fever, Colgate Palmolive India, and Ponds India grabbed eighth, ninth and tenth spots with 30266, 30178, and 21912 insertions respectively.

In the top ten brands' list this week, Lizol stood in the leadership position. The brand registered 25961 insertions followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps on the second spot with 21759 insertions.

Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel bagged the third spot with 19029 insertions followed by Dettol Antiseptic Liquid in the fourth position with 18177 insertions. Harpic Power Plus, Policybazaar.com, Lalithaa Jewellery bagged fifth, sixth and seventh positions with 18177, 15836, 15058 insertions respectively. On other hand, Dettol Liquid Soap, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, and Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean stood at eight, ninth and tenth positions with 14585, 13317, and 13307 insertions respectively.

