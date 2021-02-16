Ranbir Kapoor turns matchmaker for Asian Paints’ new TVC

Homes are built with a lot of love and labour and so, those within want their homes to look picture perfect for years altogether. Asian Paints hence strives to be a part of the consumer journey in not just building their homes but also making sure they look beautiful for years together. The exteriors of the house that are subject to a lot of adversities of nature and Asian Paints Ultima Protek with its Lamination Guard technology provides complete protection to the exteriors of the home from Rain, Dust and Sun, along with 10 Years of Performance Warranty.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the new quirky ad for Ultima Protek is directed by the renowned director, Prasoon Pandey. This ad features the versatile Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar, as a matchmaker, trying to find the right groom for a NRI girl travelling through a town that takes lamination to the next level and how their search ends at the perfect house. The campaign focusses on how only a house laminated with Ultima Protek stays truly protected from all elements of weather with the tagline, ‘Baarish, Dhoop aur Dhool ko Aane Do’.

Speaking about the new Ultima Protek ad, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Consumers are looking for solutions to keep their homes beautiful forever and todays homes are challenged by the vagaries of weather, right from heavy rains to extreme sun and the new age problems of dust. Over the years, Asian Paints has pioneered technology led innovations through its product offerings to bring to consumers nothing but the best. Lamination Guard technology in Ultima Protek is designed to laminate their homes and protect its beauty for years to come. This campaign clearly establishes Ultima Protek, with its Lamination technology, as the Gold Standard of exterior paints.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Mumbai, said, “To show all you need to do is laminate your home to keep it safe, we have Ranbir Kapoor in a double role. Old Ranbir playing a matchmaker to help a young girl find her perfect match. She finally finds her match in young Ranbir living in the house of her dreams, laminated and protected by Ultima Protek from Asian Paints.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)