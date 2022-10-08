Ranbir & Alia pick ‘solid’ foundation for new home in Rungta Mines' TVC

Steel manufacturer Rungta Mines Ltd has launched their new television commercial (TVC) featuring actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

In the TV commercial, content Alia and Ranbir are seen talking about their new home while spending time together in their living room. Ranbir explains to Alia how Rungta Steel TMT bar is manufactured using cutting-edge technology and engineering to guarantee that structures made from them are built with superior strength and shock resistance, which will add a "solid" foundation to their new home.

Introducing the new TVC campaign, Spokesperson of Rungta Mines Ltd. said, “We are pleased to work with Alia and Ranbir since their foundation aligns with our product, which is powerful, reliable, and long-lasting. Our goal is to grow our steel production capacity, and we anticipate that the new campaign will assist us in doing so. We need the help of our channel partners as well to maximise the impact of our expansion plan and to boost sales even more. In order to assist our efforts, Rungta Steel has developed 360-degree branding initiatives to widen its horizons in new markets. We want to be present across all of India's markets very soon.”

