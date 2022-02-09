Omnicom Group posts revenue of $3.86 million

Net income for Q4 2021 has increased by 4.5% to $416.2 million compared to the same quarter in 2020

Omnicom Group has posted revenue growth of 2.6% year-over-year, reaching $3.86 million. Its net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 has increased by 4.5% to $416.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company said its worldwide revenue in 2021 continued to improve from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenues increased 8.5% to $14,289.4 from $13,171.1 in 2020. The components of the change in revenue included an increase in revenue from organic growth of 10.2%, a decrease in acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue, of 3.9%, and an increase in revenue from the positive impact of foreign currency translation of 2.2%.

The organic growth in 2021 compared to 2020 increased across key disciplines - 10.7% for Advertising, 19.0% for Precision Marketing, 9.9% for Commerce & Brand Consulting, 27.0% for Experiential, 4.2% for Execution & Support, 6.3% for Public Relations and 4.0% for Healthcare.

"Global organic revenue growth of 9.5% exceeded our expectations in the fourth quarter, operating profit margins remained very strong, and we posted solid quarterly earnings per share," said John Wren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom Group Inc.

"Once again, thanks to the efforts of our people across Omnicom, we were pleased to see strong results across all geographies and services, led by our focus on digital, precision marketing and consulting. Our teams are working together in powerful new ways – with leading technology and data solutions – to deliver the best client outcomes in a rapidly evolving market. We are optimistic in our 2022 outlook and expect to continue build on our long-term record of improving profitability and sustained value creation."

