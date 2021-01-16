Nestlé Milkybar launches new campaign using personalised augmented reality technology

Nestlé Milkybar launches an innovative Augmented Reality based Promise campaign across select packs. The campaign continues with the brand’s purpose of partnering parents across India and encourage that children learn good values and habits through playful fun.

This month, select packs of Nestlé Milkybar and Milkybar Moosha will carry different Promises of Goodness (Learn More, Help More, Recycle More, Plant More Trees), which the children will be encouraged to make. On scanning these packs, the children can watch these promises come to life on their parents’ mobiles in the form of a cool short Augmented Reality video. These videos can be personalised with the child’s name to make it a personal experience.

Speaking on the initiative, Nikhil Chand, Director - Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India, said, “Nestlé Milkybar, with its range of Yummy, creamy treats with the goodness of Milk 1st recipe, has always been a partner to mothers in their journey to impart learning through playful fun while enjoying a ‘good for you’ delicious treat. The Promise campaign is an effort to partner with parents and encourage children make promises of goodness to begin the New Year on a good note. What makes this campaign unique is the usage of Augmented Reality technology with the added personalisation, aimed at making the child’s experience more exciting and engaging and to act as a trigger for their imagination to learn values of goodness in a fun and playful manner. We are confident that children across India will make promises of goodness and imagine a better world in this New Year.

