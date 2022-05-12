MediBuddy's new campaign with Amitabh Bachchan urges people to prioritise their health

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has launched its new campaign #LabsFromHome, urging people to prioritise their health and inculcate the habit of preventive health-check up with super convenient at-home body test services. The campaign will be promoted across all prominent media channels and will feature a TVC, outdoor billboards, and social media posts and stories.

The new campaign, taking a page from the prevalent and existing work-from-home culture, attempts to introduce audiences with yet another from-home and convenient feature that is at-home tests. The campaign would persuade audiences to avail themselves of the benefits of at-home tests with rather anti-climactic twists. The campaign would turn compliments into reminders to coax people to get the tests done immediately- a clever way to get people’s attention and soon turn it into action.

The campaign would also include a TVC featuring brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan, who would be advocating the importance of regular tests and would urge them to avail the test from home feature simply by using the MediBuddy portal. The campaigns can be viewed on Facebook and Instagram.

Commenting on the campaign, Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy, said, "With our campaign #LabsFromHome using a conversational and light tone, we wanted to communicate the importance of testing, and, at the same time, we wanted to urge people to inculcate regular tests as part of their health regime. It’s been our constant endeavour to make high-quality healthcare accessible across the country."

