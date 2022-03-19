Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund sings ‘go automatic’ showing its investment options in new ad

After the success of their first Investor education and awareness program on the importance of systematic investing, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund is now focusing on the various aspects and ease of investing in Mutual Funds through Balanced Advantage Funds with their latest investor education & awareness campaign – ‘Go Automatic with Balanced Advantage Funds’. The ad campaign is live Pan-India on TV, Print, Outdoor, Digital Media, OTT platforms and Social Networks to create maximum awareness.

This musical campaign starts with a sticky jingle, “Go Automatic”, showcasing people from various walks of life who have chosen Balanced Advantage Funds as an investment option.

Kinjal Shah, Head – Digital Business & Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. said “While there are different types of investors, we observed that there were many common questions like - When to invest? How to invest? Where to invest? What to do with existing investments when markets are moving up and down? This is how we thought of introducing them to a mutual fund scheme category called Balanced Advantage Funds, as these funds give investors freedom from managing their investment portfolios manually, by dynamically adjusting to market volatility, which can keep them tension free from ups and downs of the market.”

“We wanted to use a tagline that investors can easily connect with. Considering the present times where people are surrounded by automatic devices, and prefer automated solutions, coupled with the fact that adjusting allocations as per market cycle and going automatic is the main feature of Balanced Advantage Funds, we thought the tagline ‘Go Automatic’ will resonate with them”, he added.

Kiran Khadke, CCO & Co-founder, Hyper Connect Asia – the creative agency behind the campaign - said, “Campaigns centred around a jingle have always worked well in the FMCG advertising space, while this is not common in the Mutual Fund industry. This campaign’s core task was to create a simple, easy to understand & memorable investor education and awareness communication that sticks instantly with people.”

