Kent withdraws ad for water purifier that claims to kill COVID-19

ASCI had issued a notice, asking the brand to substantiate the claims. But Kent has decided to withdraw the claim from their ads instead

Kent RO has withdrawn its ad that claimed to purify water of COVID-19, according to media reports. The ad featuring actress and brand ambassador Hema Malini said that the purifier "disinfected" produce and other personal use items by killing coronavirus.

The complaint against the brand was launched by Dr Archana Sabnis who represented the consumer rights organisation Mumbai Grahak Panchayat on ASCI. She lodged the complaint alleging that the brand made false claims and Kent RO should withdraw its misleading ad from all platforms.

Following the complaint, ASCI served a notice, asking the brand to substantiate the claims. But Kent has decided to withdraw the claim from their ads instead. The ASCI has notified the plaintiff Dr Sabnis that the claims will be withdrawn from their ads across print, TV, digital, etc. from October 30, 2020.

This is not the first controversy that Kent has landed into this year. Back in May, the brand was accused of promoting a "classist" ad for its atta and bread maker. The ad copy read: Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Choose KENT Atta & Bread Maker for hands-free kneading of dough. Let automation take care of hygiene this time!"

The ad had to be taken down, following an uproar on social media.