Joy Personal Care's new TVC with Kriti Sanon talks about goodness of natural ingredients

Skincare brand Joy Personal Care, from the aegis of RSH Global, announced a new campaign for its Honey & Almonds Body Lotion. The newly launched television commercial featuring Kriti Sanon emphasizes the importance of the two ultimate desi ingredients, Honey and Almonds in skincare products. Mimi Chakraborty, a popular Bengali actress will be seen endorsing the same campaign, targeted at the Bengal market.

With this campaign, Joy Personal Care highlights the need for embracing desi ingredients and to not look at the West for answers in personal care needs. It aims to break the stereotypical idea within the beauty industry that products with ingredients from the west are of superior quality. Indians have a specific skin type which is accustomed to Indian weather conditions. Hence, relying on ingredients sourced from our own country, are not only best suited for our desi skin but are also highly nourishing in nature.

In the TV commercial, Kriti is seen watching a commercial for products with exotic, foreign ingredients. In the middle of the commercial, Kriti turns off the TV with a confused expression, where she highlights that one need not look for ‘exotic’ but ‘exact’ Indian ingredients that are best suited for our skin types. Later, Kriti is seen using the lotion and encourages everyone to depend on Indian ingredients for their daily skincare routine. Honey and almonds have stood the test of time and have managed to be relevant amongst new age specialized skincare regimens as well.

Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global said, “Winter-time is extremely crucial for skincare routines as the air is dry and our skin requires nourishment along with moisturizing. Honey & Almonds body lotion is our flagship product and is loved by our customers as well. This is why the lotion is a giant in the body lotion category in India. Kriti and Mimi are beloved faces in their industries and will help us drive the message of using desi ingredients. With life returning back to normalcy, we are expecting demand to be strong in this category during the upcoming winter season.”

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global said, “Honey and Almonds hold a special place in Indian culture and households due to their immediate relation with ‘nourishment.’ These special ingredients have stood the test of time and still stand relevant despite the new-age esoteric ingredients brought in by the western influence. Through this campaign we break another stereotype that exists in beauty and personal care, that not everything exotic and westernized is superior for skin. As the movement for supporting local products and ingredients gains more momentum by the day, we believe our audiences will resonate with the idea. We are glad both Kriti and Mimi believe in this thought and support the same.



Kriti Sanon said, “I would like to thank Joy Personal Care for providing me with the opportunity to be a part of such an interesting campaign so relatable and very much prevalent. With the winter season just around the corner, our skincare routine and product with nourishing components becomes an important consideration. Two such ultimate desi ingredients that stand for purity, nourishment and are intrinsic to every Indian are honey and almonds. Hence, this winter season, Joy Honey & Almonds Body Lotion is my pick and recommendation for all.”



