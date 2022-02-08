Godrej Consumer Q3 ad expenditure stands at Rs 228.63 crore

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has spent Rs 228.63 crore as advertisements and publicity expenses for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 229.06 crore in the same period last year.

For the 9-month period ending December 31, 2021, the advertisements and publicity expenses for the company stands at Rs 565.72 crore. In the same period, it stood at Rs 542.35 crore.

The company’s consolidated sales has grown by 8% year-on-year. Its India business sales grew by 8% year-on-year. While the consolidated EBITDA declined by 2% year-on-year, the consolidated net profit has dropped by 1% year-on-year (without exceptional items and one-offs).

Commenting on the business performance of 3Q FY 2022, Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO, GCPL, said: “We delivered a mixed performance in Q3FY2022. While overall sales grew by 8%, and we remain on track to achieve double-digit sales growth for the full year, it was driven entirely by price-led growth. We believe that with the relatively non-discretionary, mass pricing of our portfolio and very good performance on market shares, volume growth will return in the medium term. On the other hand, while our overall EBITDA de-grew by 2% and PAT declined by 1%, the quality of profits has improved. We have witnessed sequential expansion of consolidated gross margins of 70 bps and higher Advertisement & Publicity spends of 90 bps.

We saw steady sales growth in the Home Care and Personal Care categories, of 3% and 12%, respectively. From a geography perspective, India grew at 8%. Our Africa, USA and Middle East business continued its robust growth trajectory, growing at 13% in INR and 12% in constant currency terms. Our Indonesian business saw flat growth in INR, and declined by 2% in constant currency terms.

We continue to have a healthy balance sheet and our net debt to equity ratio continues to come down. We are on a journey to reduce inventory and wasted cost and deploy this to drive profitable and sustainable volume growth across our portfolio through category development.

As always, our values matter the most at this time. We were recently ranked number 1 among the top 100 companies in India, for sustainability and CSR initiatives in 2021. This ranking is based on a survey conducted by Futurescape and published by The CSR Journal. We remain committed to doing our best to truly live The Godrej Way and serving our people and communities.”

