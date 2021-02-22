Fujifilm unveils ‘Never Stop Innovating for a Healthier World’ campaign

The campaign highlights how life-changing technologies can enable people to move beyond their health challenges to pursue all that inspires them

Fujifilm India Pvt ltd. recently unveiled its globally proclaimed “NEVER STOP” series in India. The new film titled, ‘Never Stop Innovating for a Healthier World’ highlights how life-changing technologies can enable people to move beyond their health challenges to pursue all that inspires them.

The campaign articulates the thought on ‘preventive healthcare with a mantra of Innovating for a healthier world.’ While serious diseases may seem to limit an individual’s capabilities and begin to define them, innovative new medical technologies from Fujifilm India can help empower people with the high-functioning imaging solutions and knowledge they need to lead a longer life.

Storyboard: The new digital film is a reflection of how the brand reflects its values and ethos through the concept of ‘Never Stop’. It begins with an Indian family outside their house, with smiles on their face as the doctor give them hope. For years, the doctor–patient relationship has been and remains a keystone of this film. The story unfolds by highlighting a couple of people across the age group of 10 to 60 years showing gratitude to doctors for the timely and accurate diagnosis of the disease for patients and their loved ones through the high-technology healthcare equipment and Imaging solutions. The film then captures a young girl and a doctor in a remote village consulting online with a doctor in the city through live chat and sharing of diagnostic reports with the help of Fujifilm technology. The video ends with a content doctor and encapsulates how Fujifilm India Never Stops innovating for a healthier world with its medical Imaging solutions and technologies.

Commenting on the campaign, Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd. Said, “Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. For us, it has been about celebrating the ‘Never Stop’ spirit of people and inspiring them to learn the possibilities that good care can bring. We are aiming at shaping the future of healthcare in India with our leading technologies, equipments, and solutions. This year, we are showcasing the ways in which we help touch the lives of people through these technologies to lead healthier and better lives.”

Additionally, Tribhuwan Joshi, Lead, Brand Communication, PR & CSR Fujifilm India stated, “As part of our global campaign, we are thrilled to strengthen our commitment to ‘Never Stop’ believing, innovating, changing and challenging for a healthier world. We are following a 360-degree approach and the campaign will be promoted across all print and digital mediums like metro stations, airports and hospitals. With this campaign, we aim to offer solutions to the consumers for a safer and healthier tomorrow.”

The digital film, conceptualized and created in collaboration with Cheil India will be premiered across key digital media platforms and leading OTT platform-Zee5.

Jaibeer Ahmad, Sr. Vice President of Cheil India adds, “In line with Fujifilm’s global series - Never Stop, we are happy to associate with them for driving the movement of a healthier world. The campaign showcases Fujifilm’s unwavering commitment of introducing innovative healthcare products and services to the Indian market. Given the interesting concept of ‘Never Stop’, we thought of creating a film that builds a strong emotional connect with the audience and resonates with the brand”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)