Facebook continues to celebrate possibilities of connections in ‘More Together’ campaign

Facebook today launched a new phase of its consumer marketing campaign in India - ‘More Together’. This phase marks the first anniversary of Facebook’s consumer marketing journey in the country, a key strategic focus area for the company, and continues to celebrate the power of connections and communities, and how people can do more together than alone.

Speaking about the campaign, Avinash Pant, Director - Marketing, Facebook India, said, “Facebook is deeply entrenched in the cultural fabric of India. Everyday we see different ways in which people across the country come together on our platform to create meaningful connections, fuel discovery, and help and support one another. This ability to connect and share with the world can lead to endless possibilities, and we feel humbled with the stories where our family of apps have provided this value to the people. Our consumer marketing journey over the past year has been focused on showcasing these diverse stories with the underlying belief that people can do more together than alone, and we continue to rally behind it.”

The 360 degree campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney and will go live in multiple languages across TV, digital, print, radio and OOH.

Talking about the inspiration behind the campaign Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu explains, “People want to be more, experience more, inspire more, help more, relax more, shine more - it’s in our DNA, this need to do more for ourselves and indeed for the world we live in. Facebook is a means to that end - a place where people come together resulting in delightful, sometimes entirely unexpected outcomes. This campaign will capture many such stories and trace the trajectories of people like you and me, who shared something with the world and got so much more back in return.”

As part of the campaign, Facebook will leverage the power of its platform extensively to bring these inspirational stories to life and has partnered with Dentsu Webchutney to craft the creative strategy and communication across digital and social media including a digital campaign #FBPePoocho highlighting how people can get support and solutions by reaching out to their connections on Facebook.

Elaborating on the digital and social media approach to the campaign, GD Prasad, Vice President, Dentsu Webchutney, said, “On Facebook, everyone is just a conversation or comment away from unlocking the potential of achieving more together. With #FBpePoocho, we are celebrating the power of community. Our aim is to encourage people to activate their network, and in the process, help themselves and others grow. We've done this through interesting, everyday stories of people who've come together through the platform to realise impactful, incredible outcomes.”

