Edelweiss Tokio Life salutes undaunting spirit of advisors in #HumKarkeRahenge campaign

Saluting the indomitable spirit of insurance advisors across India, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has launched its latest TVC and digital campaign #HumKarkeRahenge. In a unique approach, the insurer has employed the social media influence of its own sales fraternity to unveil the campaign.

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “Through this campaign, we want to highlight the determination of advisors in providing financial protection to families despite the issues of procrastination and low awareness regarding insurance. More often than not, their persistent nature is not seen in a positive light by people. We hope to combat that perception and allow customers to see these advisors from a different standpoint.”

The 3 ad films, which are central to this campaign, use a family set up to bring out the themes of procrastination, underinsurance and excuses. Keeping with its focus on regional-based content, the ads will also be available in 4 other languages, barring Hindi – Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu.

This campaign is also a departure from the industry-norm of focussing on product-led marketing during a business-critical quarter.

“While the Covid 19 pandemic has significantly changed the perception of insurance, insurers need to invest in pushing the needle further. With this view, we decided on creating a campaign that propagates about protection, instead of a specific product. In the medium term, I foresee the industry making significant investments in category building,” said Gupta.

