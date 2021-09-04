During Tokyo Olympics 2020, 31% of ads on TV featured Indian Olympians: BARC

As per the data, airgun shooting player Manu Bhaker was the most visible Olympian on TV during the multi-sport event

During the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian Olympians dominated the TV screens with 31% of ads featuring them, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

As per the data, 69% (of 31%) featured female Olympic athletes. In fact, Manu Bhaker - who plays airgun shooting, was the most visible Olympian during the multi-sport event on TV.

PV Sindhu was the second most visible Olympic athlete seen in TV ads. Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, Deepika Kumari, Bhavani Devi, Mary Kom, Manika Batra, and Rani Rampal were among the top nine popular faces seen on TV during the tournament.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 was telecasted Live on Ten Sony Network channels and DD Sports. The official broadcaster Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) signed over 11 sponsors for the multi-sports. Coca- Cola, Amul, Hero Motocorp, JSW, and MPL have come on board as co-presenting sponsors, while the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), RBI, Visa, Lenevo, Byju's, and Herbalife Nutrition are the associate sponsors for the mega event.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)